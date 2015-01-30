香港连续第21年获评为全球最自由经济体
传统基金会(The Heritage Foundation)发表2015年《经济自由度指数》报告，香港连续第21年获评为全球最自由的经济体，的总分为89.6分(100分为满分)，较去年下跌0.5分。此外，在廉洁方面的排名more
第二名：新加坡，得分为89.4分。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
第三名：新西兰，得分为82.1分。 REUTERS/Nigel Marple
中国处于59.9-50分一档，为“基本不自由经济体”(mostly unfree)，得分为52.7分，排名第139位。REUTERS/Aly Song
委内瑞拉、古巴、朝鲜三国位列排行榜末尾，其中，朝鲜的得分最低，仅为1.3分。 REUTERS/KCNA
此外，伊拉克、阿富汗、叙利亚、利比亚等八个国家暂未评分。 REUTERS/Yousef Homs
以下为前十名排名。得分为81.4澳大利亚排名第四位。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
第五名：瑞士，得分80.5分。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
第六名：加拿大，分数为79.1分。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
第七名：智利，得分78.5分。 REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
第八名：爱沙尼亚，得分76.8分。REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
第九名：爱尔兰，得分76.6分。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
第十名：毛里求斯，得分为76.4分。REUTERS/Ed Harris
