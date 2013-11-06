印度发射首枚火星探测器 India Launches Mars Mission
当地时间11月5日下午2点38分，印度首枚火星探测器“曼加里安”号在印度东海岸斯里赫里戈达岛的航天发射场发射升空。 REUTERS/Babu
发射后40分钟内，“曼加里安”号从火箭上分离，进入地球同步轨道。 REUTERS/Babu
预计探测器将围绕地球运行20到25天，之后将跋涉7.8亿公里奔向火星，预计明年9月抵达火星轨道。 REUTERS/Babu
本次发射旨在以较低成本将一枚卫星送入火星附近的轨道，目的是为了寻找甲烷和矿产迹象。 REUTERS/Stringer
印度火星探测器造价为45亿卢比(7,300万美元)，仅为美国宇航局火星大气与挥发演化(MAVEN)任务的九牛一毛。 REUTERS/Stringer
目前只有美国、欧洲和俄罗斯曾成功向火星发射探测器。2011年，中国曾尝试发射火星探测器，但未成功。 REUTERS/Stringer
向火星发射探测器失败率很高，如印度发射成功将极大地提升民族自豪感。 REUTERS/Stringer
分析人士称，凭借其低成本技术，印度或许能在全球太空市场抢到更多份额。 REUTERS/Stringer
在斯里赫里戈达岛的航天中心，印度空间研究组织(ISRO)主管K.Radhakrishnan手持火星探测器的模型。 REUTERS/Stringer
印度火星探测器任务图解。 REUTERS/GRAPH
