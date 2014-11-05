印度公路全球最危险 India Road
印度的公路是世界上最危险的，因为很多驾驶员没有接受过培训、执法不足、高速维护得不好，以及很多汽车无法通过现代冲撞试验。(2014年10月28日，印度新德里，行人翻越路中心护栏过马路。) REUTERS/Anindmore
过去10年里，约120万印度人死于交通事故，550万人严重受伤，平均每四分钟就有一人死亡。(2014年9月25日，艾哈迈达巴德，舞者们乘坐一辆三轮摩托车。) REUTERS/Amit Dave
尽管汽车销量增加，很多新兴市场国家的交通事故死亡人数仍在下降，而印度的交通事故死亡人数在过去10年里增加了50%。(2014年4月1日，加尔各答，人力车夫们在街头休息。) REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhumore
由于恶性事故数量增加，新一届印度政府开始执行一个五年项目，力求每年将交通事故死亡人数降低五分之一，这是1947年独立以来印度最积极高速法律改革的一部分。(2014年1月14日，孟买，一名男子驾驶摩托车超载行驶。) REUmore
印度目前超速最高罚款16美元，酒驾最高罚款50美元。(2013年10月3日，新德里，一辆停靠在街头的车辆窗户上映射出街景。) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
印度政府建议大幅增加危险驾驶的罚金和刑罚，超速或酒驾的司机将面临800美元的罚金，这是月平均工资的10倍，并可能坐牢。(2012年7月31日，新德里街头交通拥堵。) REUTERS/B Mathur
印度政府将建立一个专门负责公路安全的机构，对汽车厂商实施更严格的监管，并使用自动驾驶考试等技术降低腐败。(2012年3月6日，海得拉巴街头人车混行。) REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
印度的公路上还会出现骆驼、大象、牛车、卡车、拖拉机或自行车。(2013年9月25日，新德里，象、车同行。) REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
印度的道路坑坑洼洼，行人到处乱跑。经常能看到车窗破碎、卡车翻车和被撞瘪的汽车。(2012年1月3日，新德里，一位牧羊人带领羊群等待信号灯。) REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
世界卫生组织预计，降低交通事故死伤人数可能给印度经济带来三个百分点的增长。(2011年10月5日，孟买，乘客搭乘出租车运输床垫。) REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
