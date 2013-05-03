印度版"迪斯尼" India Theme Park 2013
4月20日，印度大型主题公园“Adlabs Imagica”开放，其独具印度特色，游乐项目的灵感大部分来自印度民间传说和传统文化。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
这是印度最接近迪士尼乐园的主题公园，共耗资2.94亿美元，每日可容纳游客1万至1.5万名。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
这个主题公园位于孟买和浦那之间，拥有以印度教神、宝莱坞电影等为主题的游乐设施，以满足印度中产阶级的家庭娱乐需求。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
目前，这个主题公园拥有21个游乐项目。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
据悉，目前印度市场还不足以吸引迪斯尼进驻。创建主题乐园的Adlabs娱乐有限公司董事长曼莫汉·谢提(Manmohan Shetty)却表示，不断壮大的中产阶级现在已为此创造了条件。 REUTERS/Danish Siddmore
海盗现身。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
激流勇进。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
围观恐龙。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
魔幻城堡。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
在一个灵感来自宝莱坞影片《印度先生》(Mr. India)的项目中，游客与印度先生合影。REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
孩子们在喷泉中玩耍。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
女海盗。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
