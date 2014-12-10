打车软件Uber卷入印度强奸案风波
2014年12月8日，印度新德里，警察护送被控强奸的司机Shiv Kumar Yadav(左二)离开法院。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
12月5日深夜，一名25岁金融公司雇员用“优步”(Uber)手机应用预订了一辆出租车，不料上车后遭司机强奸。(12月8日，警察护送被控强奸的司机离开法院。) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
随后新德里市政府对Uber颁布禁令，禁止其在印度首都提供任何形式的服务。(12月8日，印度"平民党"的支持者在新德里参加烛光守夜活动，抗议该名女子遭司机强奸。) REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
印度警方表示，司机Shiv Kumar Yadav此前曾在2011年因另一起强奸案被捕，在羁押监狱7个月后与受害人“和解”。(12月8日，新德里，妇女在警察设置的路障旁抗议出租车强奸案。) REUTERS/Aninditmore
印度警方表示，此事的发生在很大的程度上要归咎于Uber没有对司机的背景进行全面核查。(12月8日，新德里，警察在抗议现场集结。) REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Uber方面则表示，在印度暂时尚未有明确的法律，要求出租公司必须对司机的行车许可做出全面的审核。(12月8日，新德里，妇女们手持标语抗议出租车强奸案。) REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Uber此前一直在印度大力推销品牌，并承诺将提供安全廉价的运输服务。(12月8日，印度"平民党"的支持者在新德里参加抗议集会。) REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
两年前在印度发生的黑公交轮奸案引发了全国范围的抗议活动，民众要求政府加大对强奸罪的量刑。(12月8日，印度"平民党"的支持者在新德里参加抗议集会。) REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
24小时时事新闻（12月11日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
英威廉王子夫妇访美
英国威廉王子与凯特王妃首次以王室成员身份正式访美，行程紧凑，被形容为“旋风式”访问。
路透年度图片--娱乐类
路透公布2014年度娱乐类最佳图片，盘点娱乐圈年度盛事。
24小时时事新闻（12月10日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
