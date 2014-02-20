印度铁路流浪儿纪实 India's Railway Children

An Indian homeless child drinks water from a pipe running along a railway track in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, February 18, 2006. Although India is expected to grow at more than 7 percent in the year ending March 2006 with finance planners in New Delhi highlighting its record foreign reserves, rising middle class incomes and booming stock market, around 26 percent of its population, 260 million people, live below the poverty line. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri System ID:

Close