印度铁路流浪儿纪实 India's Railway Children
Noor Jahan, 5, sleeps on chalk drawings she made as her mother begs for alms
Homeless Indian children apply coloured powder on each other on a railway track
An Indian homeless child drinks water from a pipe running along a railway track in the northeastern Indian city
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(1)
(Reuters) - 世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
泰国警方强硬驱散抗议者 爆发枪战 Deadly clashes in Thailand
(Reuters) - 泰国警方展开“和平曼谷任务”，行动目标是重新控制数个抗议地点。警方与抗议者周二发生枪战，造成四人死亡、数十人受伤。
埃航劫机惊魂 幸无人受伤 Ethiopian Airlines Hijacking
(Reuters) - 埃塞俄比亚航空一架飞往罗马的客机周一被劫持，被迫在日内瓦降落。劫持者为这架飞机的副驾驶员，已被警方拘押，所幸此次事件中无人受伤。
明星迈入而立之年 Who's turning 30
(Reuters) -盘点2014年步入而立之年的明星。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.