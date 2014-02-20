版本:
中国
印度铁路流浪儿纪实 India's Railway Children

DATE IMPORTED: December 7, 2012 Noor Jahan, 5, sleeps on chalk drawings she made as her mother begs for alms at a railway station in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY POVERTY)

2014年 2月 20日 星期四
DATE IMPORTED: March 14, 2006 Homeless Indian children apply coloured powder on each other on a railway track during the celebration of the Holi Festival in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri March 14, 2006. The Holi Festival, also known as the Festival of Colour, is a celebration of Lord Krishna and God's creations. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2014年 2月 20日 星期四
An Indian homeless child drinks water from a pipe running along a railway track in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, February 18, 2006. Although India is expected to grow at more than 7 percent in the year ending March 2006 with finance planners in New Delhi highlighting its record foreign reserves, rising middle class incomes and booming stock market, around 26 percent of its population, 260 million people, live below the poverty line. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri System ID:

2014年 2月 20日 星期四
