图片 | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 14:06 BJT

India's women defend themselves

印度女大学生“黑公交”轮奸案，引发该国女性近期纷纷参加自卫术学习班，抢购胡椒喷雾剂，预订女司机开的出租车或是提早下班。(1月14日，一名女学生参加自卫术学习班。) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

印度女大学生"黑公交"轮奸案，引发该国女性近期纷纷参加自卫术学习班，抢购胡椒喷雾剂，预订女司机开的出租车或是提早下班。(1月14日，一名女学生参加自卫术学习班。) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
印度女大学生“黑公交”轮奸案，引发该国女性近期纷纷参加自卫术学习班，抢购胡椒喷雾剂，预订女司机开的出租车或是提早下班。(1月14日，一名女学生参加自卫术学习班。) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
为了平息民众的愤怒，印度当局已出台一些措施，但许多女性仍表示，不能指望警方来保护她们的人身安全。(1月13日，一名女子站在市场的人体模特附近。) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

为了平息民众的愤怒，印度当局已出台一些措施，但许多女性仍表示，不能指望警方来保护她们的人身安全。(1月13日，一名女子站在市场的人体模特附近。) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
为了平息民众的愤怒，印度当局已出台一些措施，但许多女性仍表示，不能指望警方来保护她们的人身安全。(1月13日，一名女子站在市场的人体模特附近。) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月16日，新德里郊外古尔冈，19岁女学生Aanchal Sukhija准备乘坐嘟嘟车。Sukhija称她只要乘车就会事先将车牌号等信息发给其父亲以确保安全。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

1月16日，新德里郊外古尔冈，19岁女学生Aanchal Sukhija准备乘坐嘟嘟车。Sukhija称她只要乘车就会事先将车牌号等信息发给其父亲以确保安全。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
1月16日，新德里郊外古尔冈，19岁女学生Aanchal Sukhija准备乘坐嘟嘟车。Sukhija称她只要乘车就会事先将车牌号等信息发给其父亲以确保安全。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月14日，22岁的女学生每天前去学习空手道和跆拳道。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

1月14日，22岁的女学生每天前去学习空手道和跆拳道。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
1月14日，22岁的女学生每天前去学习空手道和跆拳道。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月14日，23岁的上班女子Shaswati Roy Chaoudhary展示其携带的胡椒喷雾剂。Chaoudhary称她出门在外需要随时保持警觉，发现潜在危险。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

1月14日，23岁的上班女子Shaswati Roy Chaoudhary展示其携带的胡椒喷雾剂。Chaoudhary称她出门在外需要随时保持警觉，发现潜在危险。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
1月14日，23岁的上班女子Shaswati Roy Chaoudhary展示其携带的胡椒喷雾剂。Chaoudhary称她出门在外需要随时保持警觉，发现潜在危险。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月13日，一名售卖胡椒喷雾剂的女店员涂抹口红。该店员表示他们一天能卖5到6瓶胡椒喷雾剂，顾客通常为18岁到25岁的年轻女子。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

1月13日，一名售卖胡椒喷雾剂的女店员涂抹口红。该店员表示他们一天能卖5到6瓶胡椒喷雾剂，顾客通常为18岁到25岁的年轻女子。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
1月13日，一名售卖胡椒喷雾剂的女店员涂抹口红。该店员表示他们一天能卖5到6瓶胡椒喷雾剂，顾客通常为18岁到25岁的年轻女子。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月7日，30岁的女子Baishali Chetia参加以色列防身术Krav Maga课程。BREUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

1月7日，30岁的女子Baishali Chetia参加以色列防身术Krav Maga课程。BREUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
1月7日，30岁的女子Baishali Chetia参加以色列防身术Krav Maga课程。BREUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月11日，Baishali Chetia学习以色列防身术Krav Maga时照镜子。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

1月11日，Baishali Chetia学习以色列防身术Krav Maga时照镜子。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
1月11日，Baishali Chetia学习以色列防身术Krav Maga时照镜子。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月16日，Baishali Chetia在上完防身术Krav Maga课程后，乘坐公共汽车回家。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

1月16日，Baishali Chetia在上完防身术Krav Maga课程后，乘坐公共汽车回家。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
1月16日，Baishali Chetia在上完防身术Krav Maga课程后，乘坐公共汽车回家。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月11日，24岁的Deepshikha Bharadwaj在办公室电梯里举着“不能工作太晚”的告示牌。Bharadwaj在广告公司工作，平时会把这个告示贴在办公桌上，希望传递给其他同事她为了安全不能工作太晚的信息。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

1月11日，24岁的Deepshikha Bharadwaj在办公室电梯里举着"不能工作太晚"的告示牌。Bharadwaj在广告公司工作，平时会把这个告示贴在办公桌上，希望传递给其他同事她为了安全不能工作太晚的信息。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
1月11日，24岁的Deepshikha Bharadwaj在办公室电梯里举着“不能工作太晚”的告示牌。Bharadwaj在广告公司工作，平时会把这个告示贴在办公桌上，希望传递给其他同事她为了安全不能工作太晚的信息。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Ishita Matharu, 23, who works for a multinational company, drives her car on her way to attending a Krav Maga class, an Israeli self defence technique, in New Delhi January 11, 2013. "I am not scared to travel alone by myself at night. After learning Krav Maga I am more confident to step out of my house late in the evening, I am no more frightened to drive alone or go out with friends", said Ishita who has been taking Krav Maga classes for more than four years. Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 11 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES

Ishita Matharu, 23, who works for a multinational company, drives her car on her way to attending a Krav Maga more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
Ishita Matharu, 23, who works for a multinational company, drives her car on her way to attending a Krav Maga class, an Israeli self defence technique, in New Delhi January 11, 2013. "I am not scared to travel alone by myself at night. After learning Krav Maga I am more confident to step out of my house late in the evening, I am no more frightened to drive alone or go out with friends", said Ishita who has been taking Krav Maga classes for more than four years. Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 11 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES
Sheetal, 23, who works at a night call centre, poses for a photograph outside her office in New Delhi January 12, 2013. Sheetal said she has started carrying a small knife to protect herself. She also said "something which needs to be changed is not my working hours or my clothes but the mentality of the men in this city". Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 13 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES

Sheetal, 23, who works at a night call centre, poses for a photograph outside her office in New Delhi January more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
Sheetal, 23, who works at a night call centre, poses for a photograph outside her office in New Delhi January 12, 2013. Sheetal said she has started carrying a small knife to protect herself. She also said "something which needs to be changed is not my working hours or my clothes but the mentality of the men in this city". Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 13 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES
Sheetal, 23, who works at a night call centre, poses for a photograph in her office in New Delhi January 12, 2013. Sheetal said she has started carrying a small knife to protect herself. She also said "something which needs to be changed is not my working hours or my clothes but the mentality of the men in this city". Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 14 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES

Sheetal, 23, who works at a night call centre, poses for a photograph in her office in New Delhi January 12, 2more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
Sheetal, 23, who works at a night call centre, poses for a photograph in her office in New Delhi January 12, 2013. Sheetal said she has started carrying a small knife to protect herself. She also said "something which needs to be changed is not my working hours or my clothes but the mentality of the men in this city". Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 14 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES
Nalini Bharatwaj, 37, chairman of a management institute, holds a gun while posing in her office in New Delhi January 16, 2013. "Half of the time I am alone with my children and sometimes I have to travel late at night from work. It is enough to shut up anyone trying to molest me or even pass a comment if I flaunt my gun", Nalini said. Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 15 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES

Nalini Bharatwaj, 37, chairman of a management institute, holds a gun while posing in her office in New Delhi more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
Nalini Bharatwaj, 37, chairman of a management institute, holds a gun while posing in her office in New Delhi January 16, 2013. "Half of the time I am alone with my children and sometimes I have to travel late at night from work. It is enough to shut up anyone trying to molest me or even pass a comment if I flaunt my gun", Nalini said. Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 15 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES
Nalini Bharatwaj, 37, chairman of a management institute, holds a gun while posing in her office in New Delhi January 16, 2013. "Half of the time I am alone with my children and sometimes I have to travel late at night from work. It is enough to shut up anyone trying to molest me or even pass a comment if I flaunt my gun", Nalini said. Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 16 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES

Nalini Bharatwaj, 37, chairman of a management institute, holds a gun while posing in her office in New Delhi more

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
Nalini Bharatwaj, 37, chairman of a management institute, holds a gun while posing in her office in New Delhi January 16, 2013. "Half of the time I am alone with my children and sometimes I have to travel late at night from work. It is enough to shut up anyone trying to molest me or even pass a comment if I flaunt my gun", Nalini said. Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 16 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES
Simrat, 24, who works for a non-profit arts organisation, travels in the women's compartment of a metro in New Delhi January 12, 2013. "I made the decision to use public transport as my primary way of moving through the city because I really believe that it is my right to be able to use public space, just as much as it is of any man's", Simrat said. "Not using the metro or an auto or a bus or a cycle rickshaw (because it might not be a safe thing to do) is not an option in my mind because if I stop myself from living my life in ways that are most convenient to me, I'm giving into fear and ceding my independence. I use the metro because it's the most convenient travel option for me and I will continue to do so". Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 17 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES

Simrat, 24, who works for a non-profit arts organisation, travels in the women's compartment of a metro in Newmore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
Simrat, 24, who works for a non-profit arts organisation, travels in the women's compartment of a metro in New Delhi January 12, 2013. "I made the decision to use public transport as my primary way of moving through the city because I really believe that it is my right to be able to use public space, just as much as it is of any man's", Simrat said. "Not using the metro or an auto or a bus or a cycle rickshaw (because it might not be a safe thing to do) is not an option in my mind because if I stop myself from living my life in ways that are most convenient to me, I'm giving into fear and ceding my independence. I use the metro because it's the most convenient travel option for me and I will continue to do so". Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 17 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES
Simrat, 24, who works for a non-profit arts organisation, travels in a rickshaw in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi January 12, 2013. "I made the decision to use public transport as my primary way of moving through the city because I really believe that it is my right to be able to use public space, just as much as it is of any man's", Simrat said. "Not using the metro or an auto or a bus or a cycle rickshaw (because it might not be a safe thing to do) is not an option in my mind because if I stop myself from living my life in ways that are most convenient to me, I'm giving into fear and ceding my independence. I use the metro because it"s the most convenient travel option for me and I will continue to do so". Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 18 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES

Simrat, 24, who works for a non-profit arts organisation, travels in a rickshaw in Gurgaon on the outskirts ofmore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
Simrat, 24, who works for a non-profit arts organisation, travels in a rickshaw in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi January 12, 2013. "I made the decision to use public transport as my primary way of moving through the city because I really believe that it is my right to be able to use public space, just as much as it is of any man's", Simrat said. "Not using the metro or an auto or a bus or a cycle rickshaw (because it might not be a safe thing to do) is not an option in my mind because if I stop myself from living my life in ways that are most convenient to me, I'm giving into fear and ceding my independence. I use the metro because it"s the most convenient travel option for me and I will continue to do so". Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 18 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES
Chandani, 22, who works as a cab driver for a social enterprise which claims to provide safe and secure cab services for women driven by women, sits inside her car on a street in New Delhi January 13, 2013. Chandani said demand for their cabs has increased after a 23-year-old medical student was gang raped in New Delhi. "I am doing a very unconventional job for women. Given that I do night shifts, I carry pepper spray bottle and I'm trained in self-defence. Initially I faced a lot of problems but driving cabs at night has helped me to overcome my fears", said Chandani who has been working as a cab driver for the last four years. Picture taken January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 19 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES

Chandani, 22, who works as a cab driver for a social enterprise which claims to provide safe and secure cab semore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
Chandani, 22, who works as a cab driver for a social enterprise which claims to provide safe and secure cab services for women driven by women, sits inside her car on a street in New Delhi January 13, 2013. Chandani said demand for their cabs has increased after a 23-year-old medical student was gang raped in New Delhi. "I am doing a very unconventional job for women. Given that I do night shifts, I carry pepper spray bottle and I'm trained in self-defence. Initially I faced a lot of problems but driving cabs at night has helped me to overcome my fears", said Chandani who has been working as a cab driver for the last four years. Picture taken January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 19 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES
A woman waits at a bus stop in New Delhi January 16, 2013. Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 20 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES

A woman waits at a bus stop in New Delhi January 16, 2013. Since a medical student died after being gang rapedmore

2013年 1月 24日 星期四
A woman waits at a bus stop in New Delhi January 16, 2013. Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. Picture taken January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 20 OF 20 FOR PACKAGE 'VOICES OF INDIAN WOMEN' SEARCH 'MANSI WOMEN' FOR ALL IMAGES
