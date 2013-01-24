India's women defend themselves
印度女大学生“黑公交”轮奸案，引发该国女性近期纷纷参加自卫术学习班，抢购胡椒喷雾剂，预订女司机开的出租车或是提早下班。(1月14日，一名女学生参加自卫术学习班。) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
为了平息民众的愤怒，印度当局已出台一些措施，但许多女性仍表示，不能指望警方来保护她们的人身安全。(1月13日，一名女子站在市场的人体模特附近。) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月16日，新德里郊外古尔冈，19岁女学生Aanchal Sukhija准备乘坐嘟嘟车。Sukhija称她只要乘车就会事先将车牌号等信息发给其父亲以确保安全。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月14日，22岁的女学生每天前去学习空手道和跆拳道。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月14日，23岁的上班女子Shaswati Roy Chaoudhary展示其携带的胡椒喷雾剂。Chaoudhary称她出门在外需要随时保持警觉，发现潜在危险。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月13日，一名售卖胡椒喷雾剂的女店员涂抹口红。该店员表示他们一天能卖5到6瓶胡椒喷雾剂，顾客通常为18岁到25岁的年轻女子。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月7日，30岁的女子Baishali Chetia参加以色列防身术Krav Maga课程。BREUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月11日，Baishali Chetia学习以色列防身术Krav Maga时照镜子。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月16日，Baishali Chetia在上完防身术Krav Maga课程后，乘坐公共汽车回家。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月11日，24岁的Deepshikha Bharadwaj在办公室电梯里举着“不能工作太晚”的告示牌。Bharadwaj在广告公司工作，平时会把这个告示贴在办公桌上，希望传递给其他同事她为了安全不能工作太晚的信息。 Rmore
Ishita Matharu, 23, who works for a multinational company, drives her car on her way to attending a Krav Maga more
Sheetal, 23, who works at a night call centre, poses for a photograph outside her office in New Delhi January more
Sheetal, 23, who works at a night call centre, poses for a photograph in her office in New Delhi January 12, 2more
Nalini Bharatwaj, 37, chairman of a management institute, holds a gun while posing in her office in New Delhi more
Nalini Bharatwaj, 37, chairman of a management institute, holds a gun while posing in her office in New Delhi more
Simrat, 24, who works for a non-profit arts organisation, travels in the women's compartment of a metro in Newmore
Simrat, 24, who works for a non-profit arts organisation, travels in a rickshaw in Gurgaon on the outskirts ofmore
Chandani, 22, who works as a cab driver for a social enterprise which claims to provide safe and secure cab semore
A woman waits at a bus stop in New Delhi January 16, 2013. Since a medical student died after being gang rapedmore
下一个
中国独生子女政策或近尾声 One-Child Policy
(Reuters) - 在去年11月召开的中共十八大上，时任中共中央总书记胡锦涛在向大会作的工作报告中删除了“维持低出生率”的内容。这令外界对中国政府或将放宽出生限制的预期升温，预计国家可能逐步允许一个家庭拥有两个孩子。
千奇百怪的宠物 Strange Pets 2013
(Reuters) -大千世界无奇不有，盘点千奇百怪的宠物。
24小时时事新闻(1月24日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中国贫富差距 The Rich-Poor Divide of China
(Reuters) - 中国国家统计局首次公布反映贫富差距的基尼系数,尽管趋势显示递减,但过去10年数据均超过0.4的国际公认警戒线,凸显全球第二大经济体--中国贫富差距巨大的现实,以及加快收入分配改革的迫切性。
精选图集
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.