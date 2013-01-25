看印度女性如何防骚扰 India's women defend themselves
印度女大学生“黑公交”轮奸案引发该国女性自卫热潮，女子们纷纷参加自卫术学习班、抢购胡椒喷雾剂，或者预订女司机开的出租车或是提早下班以保安全。(2013年1月14日，一名女学生参加自卫术学习班。) REUTERS/Mansmore
为了平息民众的愤怒，印度当局已出台一些措施，但许多女性仍表示，不能指望警方来保护她们的人身安全。(1月13日，一名女子在晚间出行。) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月16日，新德里郊外古尔冈，19岁女学生Aanchal Sukhija准备乘坐嘟嘟车。Sukhija称她只要乘车就会事先将车牌号等信息发给其父亲以确保安全。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月14日，22岁的女学生每天去学习空手道和跆拳道。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月14日，23岁的上班女子Shaswati Roy Chaoudhary展示其携带的胡椒喷雾剂。Chaoudhary称她出门在外需要随时保持警觉，发现潜在危险。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月13日，一名售卖胡椒喷雾剂的女店员涂抹口红。该店员表示他们一天能卖5到6瓶胡椒喷雾剂，顾客通常为18岁到25岁的年轻女子。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月7日，30岁的女子Baishali Chetia参加以色列防身术Krav Maga课程。BREUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月11日，Baishali Chetia学习防身术Krav Maga时照镜子。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月16日，Baishali Chetia在上完防身术Krav Maga课程后，乘坐公共汽车回家。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月11日，24岁的Deepshikha Bharadwaj在办公室电梯里举着“不能工作太晚”的告示牌。Bharadwaj在广告公司工作，平时会把这个告示贴在办公桌上，希望传递给其他同事她为了安全不能工作太晚的信息。 Rmore
1月11日，23岁的职业女性Ishita Matharu开车前去学习以色列防身术Krav Maga，称在学习防身术后在夜晚独自出行时不再感到害怕。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月23日，23岁女子Sheetal在夜晚呼叫服务中心办公室工作。Sheetal称她会随身携带着一把小刀保护自己。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Sheetal站在其办公室外面。Sheetal认为需要改变的不是她的工作时间或着装等，而是新德里男性的思想。(摄于1月12日) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月16日，一家管理咨询公司的总裁Nalini Bharatwaj在办公室展示她的手枪。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
37岁的Nalini Bharatwaj认为这把手枪足以保护她免受男性的骚扰。REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月12日，24岁的上班族Simrat乘坐女性专用车厢。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Simrat乘坐人力车。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月13日，女司机Chandani坐在车内。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
1月16日，一名女子在公共汽车站等车。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
下一个
T台尴尬瞬间 Catwalk Falls
(Reuters) - 盘点各大时装周上名模们的尴尬瞬间。
本周中国区精选(1月18日-25日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦1月18日至25日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(1月25日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
India's women defend themselves
(Reuters) - 印度女大学生“黑公交”轮奸案，引发该国女性近期纷纷参加自卫术学习班，抢购胡椒喷雾剂，预订女司机开的出租车或是提早下班。
精选图集
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".