英菲尼迪大变身 Infiniti Big Change
日产汽车寻求更改旗下高端品牌英菲尼迪的外观设计，稀释日本元素，凸显更加“热烈的”拉丁感觉。(1月14日，英菲尼迪Q50版概念车Q50 Eau Rouge在底特律车展上全球首发。) REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
这种大胆的举措意在扭转在豪车市场陷入困境的英菲尼迪品牌。(4月17日，英菲尼迪Q70亮相纽约国际车展。) REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
在截止到3月底的财年里，英菲尼迪的全球销量仅为18万左右，约为竞争对手奥迪的十分之一。(4月20日，英菲尼迪Q30亮相北京国际车展。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
英菲尼迪总裁Johan de Nysschen表示，为吸引中国汽车买家，以及与戴姆勒(旗下的奔驰和大众汽车旗下的奥迪等高端品牌竞争，英菲尼迪正在悄然淡化日本元素，“走全球化路线”。(5月22日，英菲尼迪总裁Johan Dmore
英菲尼迪首席设计师Alfonso Albaisa表示，英菲尼迪的目标客户是思维独立的企业家，他们也是通过非传统渠道获得的成功。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRmore
Albaisa表示，英菲尼迪“激动人心的”新外观应该会从2016年下线的汽车开始展现出来。(5月20日，日本东京。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
英菲尼迪内部人士称，未来的车型仍将反映日本价值观，比如精确以及对细节的关注，但de Nysschen正在全力推广更加国际化的品牌形象。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
英菲尼迪总裁Johan de Nysschen表示，为了区别于外观“冷酷”的德国竞争对手，英菲尼迪计划成为“一个有诱惑力的煽动者……以吸引买家，释放感性诱惑”。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
现年54岁、约18个月前加入日产汽车的de Nysschen表示，“奥迪为大众贡献了一半的获利。我们应该有类似的崇高目标。”。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
2013年，奥迪全球销量为160万辆，在华销量为49.2万辆。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
