印总理莫迪时尚风
印度总理莫迪的时尚品味广为人知，他经常身穿宽松及膝的短袖库塔--短袖无领衬衫，这种打扮深得人心，甚至有了“莫迪库塔”的名称。(2014年11月17日，澳大利亚悉尼) REUTERS/Rick Stevens
2015年1月25日，印度总理莫迪在新德里与美国总统奥巴马会晤时身穿暗色条纹套装，别具一格的是上面多处缝着他的名字。REUTERS/Jim Bourg
通过特写镜头看莫迪穿的套装其实根本就不是条纹，缝着的是莫迪的名字。莫迪的服装师则表示，这身衣服是特地为奥巴马来访而缝制的。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
1月25日，新德里，莫迪在机场迎接来访的美国总统奥巴马。 REUTERS/Jim Bourg
2015年1月26日，新德里，莫迪头戴色彩鲜艳的头巾观看共和国日阅兵式。REUTERS/Jim Bourg
2015年1月10日，新德里，莫迪和人民党主席Amit Shah在邦地方议会选举集会上向支持者挥手。REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
2014年12月19日，新德里，莫迪会见孟加拉国总统哈米德。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
2014年11月18日，澳大利亚堪培拉，莫迪与澳大利亚总理艾伯特交谈。 REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool
2014年9月27日，美国纽约，莫迪在911国家纪念博物馆向死难者敬献花圈。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
2014年12月31日，新德里，莫迪参加纪念印度独立运动英雄萨达尔·瓦拉巴伊·帕特尔诞辰的活动。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
2014年8月4日，尼泊尔加德满都，莫迪参观印度教圣庙帕斯帕提那寺期间向民众挥手。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2014年8月3日，尼泊尔加德满都，莫迪在与尼泊尔总理柯伊拉腊会面前挥手致意。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2014年5月27日，新德里，莫迪准备与不丹总理策林•托杰举行双边会谈。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
2014年4月16日，印度甘地讷格尔，视频截图显示莫迪接受一家电视台采访。 REUTERS/ANI/Handout via Reuters
2011年9月17日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，时任古吉拉特邦首席部长的莫迪在斋戒第一日坐在会议中心内。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
