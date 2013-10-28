Insects on the menu 昆虫餐厅
10月23日，在法国巴黎18时尚街区的中心地带，法国餐厅“Le Festin Nu”成为第一家供应新奇、美味的昆虫菜肴的餐厅。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Elie Daviron是这家餐厅的老板兼主厨，他希望利用昆虫这种独特的食材，让人们在吃得健康的同时，品尝到不同以往的味道。(Elie Daviron正在用从泰国进口的蚱蜢制作开胃菜。)REUTERS/Charles Pmore
餐厅中被用作食材的昆虫都是从泰国进口的，包括蝎子、蚱蜢、蟋蟀和天牛等。(盛装在碗中的蚱蜢。)REUTERS/Charles Platiau
昆虫食材被送来时就已经是半成品，Elie Daviron只需精心搭配配菜，调制酱汁，最后摆盘即可。(Elie Daviron展示从泰国进口的食材——水蝎子。)REUTERS/Charles Platiau
在半成品的基础上，只需几分钟的工夫，不起眼的昆虫食材立马就华丽变身为一盘精美的法式菜肴。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
对于很多法国人来说，要把这些虫子吃进肚子里还是需要克服一定心理障碍的。(记者品尝一只蚱蜢。)REUTERS/Charles Platiau
“Le Festin Nu”餐厅每道昆虫菜肴的定价在5到9欧元之间，目前只作为开胃菜推出。(写着昆虫开胃菜的菜单。)REUTERS/Charles Platiau
一位品尝过的顾客表示，昆虫菜肴味道还不错，吃起来有点像开胃餐，味道像是烤花生米。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
高蛋白低脂肪的昆虫菜肴对于热爱美食的法国人来说颇具诱惑力，主厨Elie Daviron表示昆虫菜肴反响很好，顾客认为这是一种新奇的体验。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
本周中国区精选(10月18日-25日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦10月18日至25日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
薄熙来案二审维持原判 Bo Xilai
(Reuters) - 10月25日，山东省高级人民法院对薄熙来受贿、贪污、滥用职权案二审公开宣判，裁定驳回上诉，维持一审无期徒刑判决。
英皇室超级粉丝 Royal super fan
(Reuters) - 英皇室忠实粉丝玛格丽特·泰勒是英国收藏王室题材纪念品最多的人，她拥有超过一万件展品，把自己的家布置成一座“小白金汉宫”。
朝韩非军事区成旅游胜地 Tourists in the DMZ
(Reuters) -
