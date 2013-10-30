品尝昆虫大餐 Insects on the menu
2013年10月23日，“Le Festin Nu”餐厅位于法国巴黎18时尚街区，是法国第一家供应新奇、美味昆虫菜肴的餐厅。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
现年26岁的Elie Daviron是餐厅的老板兼主厨，他希望利用昆虫这种独特的食材，让人们在吃得健康的同时，品尝到不同以往的味道。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Elie Daviron最初向一家合法进口干燥昆虫的公司列出昆虫选单，开发实验食谱。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
食用的昆虫包括蚱蜢、甲虫、蝎子、蚕和东南亚被视为佳肴的硕莪虫。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
餐厅供应的菜品有橄榄油煮胡椒蝎子，甲虫佐小黄瓜、腌渍姜和豌豆，以及蚱蜢配蛋。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
富含蛋白质的昆虫食材均从泰国进口，由于在法国需求有限，少数有执照的供应商只卖干燥昆虫，不供应冷冻或新鲜昆虫。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Elie Daviron表示，昆虫大餐让许多客人却步，还有人需要喝个2、3杯酒，才敢面对端上前的菜肴。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
餐厅每道昆虫菜肴的定价在5到9欧元之间。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
生意好时一晚可卖出约50盘。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
