美国性奴案嫌犯房屋内景曝光 Inside Ariel Castro's house
震惊全美的俄亥俄州绑架案近日做出宣判，绑架、禁锢3名女子当性奴凌虐长达10年的嫌犯阿里尔·卡斯特罗(Ariel Castro)被法庭判处终身监禁，加1000年刑期，不准假释。嫌犯阿里尔·卡斯特罗用来囚禁3名女子的房屋内景more
房屋的门。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
通往地下室的楼梯道。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
拥挤狭小的地下室。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
一个凌乱的房间。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
房屋内的锁及链子。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
房间墙壁上贴着儿童画。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
房间内的一张床。REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
房屋的洗漱池一角。REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
用门板隔出来的一间居室，里面摆放着儿童玩具。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
拥挤的房间。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
一间用门板隔出来的居室。REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
一间居室墙壁刷成粉红色。REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
一个房间杂乱一角。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
一个房间用门板作墙壁。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
屋内的铁链子。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
在阿里尔·卡斯特罗房屋发现的信。REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
阿里尔·卡斯特罗用来囚禁女子的铁链。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
美国关闭多个使领馆 严防恐怖袭击 U.S. Embassies and Consulates
(Reuters) -美国关闭多个驻外使领馆，严防基地组织恐怖袭击。有美国议员称，当前面临的基地组织恐怖袭击威胁是多年来最严重的一次。
中国山寨版埃菲尔 Eiffel Tower in China
(Reuters) - 浙江杭州临平星桥镇一住宅小区为营造法国风情，在小区内仿造了一座法国巴黎埃菲尔铁塔，引起人们的关注。
美国小姐拼美貌 MISS USA
(Reuters) - 美国小姐是世界上历史最悠久的选美比赛之一，从1852年开始每年举行一次，由美国50个州以及一个特区的佳丽代表参加。参赛选手要求未婚，年龄在18至27岁之间。
本周中国区精选(7月26日-8月2日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦7月26日至8月2日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
