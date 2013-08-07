版本:
美国性奴案囚室曝光 Inside Ariel Castro's house

震惊全美的俄亥俄州绑架案近日做出宣判，绑架、禁锢3名女子当性奴凌虐长达10年的嫌犯阿里尔·卡斯特罗(Ariel Castro)被法庭判处终身监禁，加1000年刑期，不准假释。嫌犯阿里尔·卡斯特罗用来囚禁3名女子的房屋内景也随之曝光。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
房屋的门。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
通往地下室的楼梯道。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
拥挤狭小的地下室。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
一个凌乱的房间。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
房屋内的锁及链子。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
房间墙壁上贴着儿童画。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
房间内的一张床。REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
房屋的洗漱池一角。REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
用门板隔出来的一间居室，里面摆放着儿童玩具。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
拥挤的房间。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
一间用门板隔出来的居室。REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
一间居室墙壁刷成粉红色。REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
一个房间杂乱一角。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
一个房间用门板作墙壁。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
屋内的铁链子。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
在阿里尔·卡斯特罗房屋发现的信。REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
阿里尔·卡斯特罗用来囚禁女子的铁链。 REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office

2013年 8月 5日 星期一
