金正恩视察海军潜艇部队 Inside NKorean Submarine
2014年6月16日，据朝中社报道，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩视察朝鲜人民军海军第167部队，强调应完善部队备战工作，提升潜艇水下作战能力。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩在水下综合训练室观察鱼雷突击训练等室内训练。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩给舰长指定航路，讲授航海技术。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜人民军总政治局长黄炳誓和总参谋部第一副参谋长兼作战局长边仁善陪同视察。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩称，“党中央非常重视潜艇联合部队。要在研究和完成模拟实战的各种战斗方案基础上，加大训练力度，提高指挥员海上与水下作战部署指挥能力。” REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩还称，“全体指挥官和水兵要识破可恶敌人虎视眈眈企图侵略我国的企图，心中充满杀敌决心，加快完善战斗准备。” REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜中央电视台5月31日播放的宣传纪录片《白头山训练热潮培养无敌强军》中，曾首次出现朝鲜的潜艇和潜艇基地。 REUTERS/KCNA
韩国国防部发言人金珉奭表示，朝鲜公布潜艇内部照片很不寻常，朝鲜看似想展示自己的海军实力。 REUTERS/KCNA
韩国媒体报道称，朝鲜潜艇和潜水器的数量远超韩国潜艇。 REUTERS/KCNA
韩联社援引瑞典斯德哥尔摩国际和平研究所的报告称，美俄等8个有核国家的核裁军力度有所减小，朝鲜目前拥有6至8枚核弹头。 REUTERS/KCNA
下一个
24小时时事新闻(6月17日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
伊拉克战火重燃 Iraq Conflict
伊拉克反政府武装攻城掠地，引发严重安全危机。奥巴马正考虑如何帮助伊拉克，但他排除了重新派美军去伊拉克作战的可能性。
厕纸变婚纱 Toilet paper wedding dresses
2014年6月12日，第十届厕纸婚纱设计大赛在美国纽约举行，极富创意的设计师们利用厕纸、胶带、胶水和针线做出了能穿能看的新娘婚纱。
《Maxim》百位性感美女榜 Maxim Hot 100 2014
男性时尚杂志《Maxim》公布2014年最性感美女排行榜，“维秘天使”坎蒂丝·斯瓦内普尔(Candice Swanepoel)荣登榜首。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.