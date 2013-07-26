版本:
金正恩为朝鲜战争烈士陵园揭幕 Inside North Korea

2013年7月25日，在朝鲜战争停火协议签署60周年前夕，朝鲜领导人金正恩出席了“祖国解放战争参战烈士陵园”揭幕仪式。REUTERS/Jason Lee

当日，金正恩身着黑色套装，在仪式上剪断红色丝带，并向纪念碑敬献了花圈。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

金正恩没有发表讲话，但众多出席仪式的人员表达了对敌人的无畏精神。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

仪仗队士兵参加揭幕仪式。朝鲜将7月27日定为“朝鲜祖国解放战争胜利日”。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

朝鲜高级军官出席揭幕仪式。REUTERS/Jason Lee

此外，包括朝鲜退伍老兵、阵亡军人遗属等数千人也出席了揭幕仪式。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

朝鲜女子身穿传统服装出席揭幕仪式。REUTERS/Jason Lee

一名女子悼念在朝鲜战争中牺牲的父亲。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

一个学生在锦绣山太阳宫殿参加活动。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

学生在锦绣山太阳宫殿前面鞠躬。REUTERS/Jason Lee

学生乘坐校车。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

工人安装一个宣传牌。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

7月24日，已故领导人金日成与金正日的肖像画在夜间被照亮着。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

一架从北京飞往平壤的高丽航空飞机。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

