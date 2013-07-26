金正恩为朝鲜战争烈士陵园揭幕 Inside North Korea
2013年7月25日，在朝鲜战争停火协议签署60周年前夕，朝鲜领导人金正恩出席了“祖国解放战争参战烈士陵园”揭幕仪式。REUTERS/Jason Lee
当日，金正恩身着黑色套装，在仪式上剪断红色丝带，并向纪念碑敬献了花圈。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
金正恩没有发表讲话，但众多出席仪式的人员表达了对敌人的无畏精神。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
仪仗队士兵参加揭幕仪式。朝鲜将7月27日定为“朝鲜祖国解放战争胜利日”。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
朝鲜高级军官出席揭幕仪式。REUTERS/Jason Lee
此外，包括朝鲜退伍老兵、阵亡军人遗属等数千人也出席了揭幕仪式。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
朝鲜女子身穿传统服装出席揭幕仪式。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名女子悼念在朝鲜战争中牺牲的父亲。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一个学生在锦绣山太阳宫殿参加活动。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
学生在锦绣山太阳宫殿前面鞠躬。REUTERS/Jason Lee
学生乘坐校车。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
工人安装一个宣传牌。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
7月24日，已故领导人金日成与金正日的肖像画在夜间被照亮着。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一架从北京飞往平壤的高丽航空飞机。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
从戴妃到凯特 Diana & Kate
(Reuters) - 作为英国历史上的两任王妃，凯特与戴安娜有着某种巧合，却又有着显而易见的差别。
盘点顶级SUV汽车 SUV Cars
(Reuters) -盘点全球豪车品牌在近几年计划打造的全新豪华SUV车型。
本周中国区精选(7月19日-26日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦7月19日至26日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(7月26日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.