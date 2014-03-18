走进俄罗斯 Inside Russia
2014年2月12日，索契，一名女子在指甲上绘制奥运五环图案。第22届冬季奥林匹克运动会于2月7日至23日在俄罗斯索契举行。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
2010年12月2日，莫斯科，夜幕下的圣巴西尔大教堂。 REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
2013年7月18日，克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，女子们在湖边洗泥浴。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
2013年8月13日，莫斯科，市场上出售的传统套娃工艺品。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
2012年11月5日，士兵在莫斯科红场参加阅兵式彩排。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
2013年3月17日，西伯利亚城市克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，一对扮成16世界俄罗斯贵族的夫妇达成滑雪轨道车。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
2012年10月19日，位于圣彼得堡的基督喋血大教堂。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
2013年2月3日，厄尔布鲁士山滑雪场。 REUTERS/Kazbek
2013年2月24日，莫斯科，一家博物馆内展示的列宁图像。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
2008年6月14日，莫斯科，人们在夜店内跳舞。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A010年5月1日，圣彼得堡，一名共产主义支持者在劳动节集会上展示斯大林画像。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
2008年10月21日，莫斯科，一名侍者在一家私人会所内工作。 REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
2005年12月11日，克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，两名妇女在叶尼塞西伯利亚河岸边准备冬泳。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
2011年11月16日，莫斯科大剧院，一名舞者彩排柴可夫斯基的芭蕾舞剧《睡美人》。 REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
2007年4月26日，金鹰豪华列车往来于莫斯科与海参崴和莫斯科与乌兰巴托。 REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
24小时时事新闻(3月18日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
克里米亚公投赞成脱乌入俄 Crimea votes
(Reuters) - 初步统计结果显示，克里米亚公投以压倒性优势赞成加入俄联邦。欧美拒绝承认公投结果，并警告称准备制裁俄罗斯。
印度色彩大战 Holi festival 2014
(Reuters) -人们在印度教传统节日“色彩节”上互相喷洒彩色水粉送祝福，宣告色彩单调的冬天结束，预示春天土地的丰饶。
本周中国区精选(3月7日-14日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦3月7日至14日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
