走近斯里兰卡 Inside SRI LANKA

热带岛国斯里兰卡，形如印度半岛的一滴眼泪，镶嵌在印度洋海面上。(2013年6月30日，科伦坡，在季风季节的雨来临之前，一名男子站在海滩上。)REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
斯里兰卡拥有美丽的海滨，神秘的古城，丰富的自然遗产，以及独特的历史文化。(2013年6月28日，科伦坡，晨雨过后的菜摊。)REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
斯里兰卡位置接近赤道，终年如夏，年平均气温28℃。(2011年8月12日，米内日亚国家保护公园里，一群聚集的斯里兰卡野生大象。) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
斯里兰卡拥有约2027万人口，其中僧伽罗族占到70%以上。(2010年5月25日，科伦坡，在卫塞节前夕，摊主在货摊上放置佛陀的图像。)REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
僧伽罗语、泰米尔语同为官方语言和全国语言，上层社会通用英语。(2010年2月9日，科伦坡，居民围观一只被冲至海滩的海龟。)REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
斯里兰卡居民70%都信奉佛教，佛教僧侣备受尊敬。（2008年10月30日，科伦坡市政委员会大楼前，僧侣集会谴责印度及外国干涉国内针对坦米尔伊兰解放之虎的军事打击。)REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
“斯里兰卡”在僧伽罗语中意为“乐土”或“光明富庶的土地”。(2009年4月15日，科伦坡Bellanwila寺庙，僧伽罗人和泰米尔人庆祝的新年仪式中，养象人及大象一同接受寺庙和尚的祈福。)REUTERS/David Gray

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
人们称它为“印度洋上的明珠”，曾被马可波罗认为是最美丽的岛屿。(2003年2月18日，科伦坡加勒菲斯广场，年轻的斯里兰卡女孩在海滩边上玩耍。) REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
斯里兰卡素有“宝石王国”的美称，盛产红宝石、蓝宝石、黄玉、紫晶和石榴石。(2010年2月3日，康堤，人们在植物园内漫步。)REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
斯里兰卡的经济以农业为主，该国最重要的出口产品是锡兰红茶。(2009年2月23日，瓦武尼亚地区，从泰米尔控制地区逃脱出来的男子在临时难民营里淋浴。)REUTERS/Nir Elias (SRI LANKA)

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
2008年6月2日，科伦坡小村Kalenimulla，一名男子乘着临时救生筏穿过被洪水淹没的街道。REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
2008年4月1日，2008年斯里兰卡热气球节在锡吉里耶举行，来自欧洲和日本的约70多名参赛者参加。REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
2007年5月1日，科伦坡郊区的凯勒尼耶寺，佛教徒在卫塞节(Vesak Day)期间诵经祈福。卫塞节这一天是纪念佛祖诞生、成道和圆寂的节日。REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
2005年5月23日，凯勒尼耶寺，一名佛教徒在卫塞节满月日上谨香。REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
2005年1月2日，Karaitivu地区，海啸幸存者争抢着从救援卡车上卸下饮用水。REUTERS/Kieran Doherty KD/CN

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
2004年8月6日，斯里兰卡加勒，一个年轻人从加勒堡上跳入大海。REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
2001年2月21日，南部城市加勒的海岸线上，正在利用延承多年的方法捕鱼的渔民看着即将来临的暴风雨。这种“高跷垂钓”的独特捕鱼方式使得渔民可以在没有船的帮助下接近更深的水域，每只竹竿都是家族世代相传的财产。REUTERS/David Gray

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
2005年12月26日，纳格帕提南附近小村，渔民合力抬起小船。 REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

2013年 12月 13日 星期五
