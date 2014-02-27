揭秘俄罗斯军力 Inside the Russian military
俄罗斯总统普京向15万军队下达命令，准备在接近乌克兰的地区举行军事演习。这是乌克兰前总统亚努科维奇上周末被赶下台后，俄罗斯做出的最强硬姿态。(2012年11月23日，俄罗斯弗拉季高加索南部，士兵参加训练。)REUTERSmore
自乌克兰前总统亚努科维奇上周五下台以来，所有的目光都在普京身上。普京2008年下令出兵格鲁吉亚护持两个自行宣布独立的地区，然后承认这两个地区独立。(2012年5月9日，俄罗斯在莫斯科红场举行胜利日大阅兵。) REUTERmore
目前，俄罗斯否认此次事先未经宣布的西部军区演习与乌克兰情势有关。(2012年10月18日，斯塔夫罗波尔，士兵参加演练。) REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
美国2月26日对俄罗斯发出警告称，若对乌克兰实施军事干预将是“严重错误”。(摄于2013年9月25日，俄罗斯武器装备博览会。) REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
2009年8月2日，斯塔夫罗波尔，伞兵在一个节日庆祝活动中展示技能。REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
2010年8月6日，莫斯科东南部，士兵砍掉一些树木防止发生火灾。REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
2013年11月28日，潜艇“新罗西斯克”(Novorossiysk)号在圣彼得堡Admiralteiiskiye造船厂举行下水。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
2013年2月22日，克拉斯诺亚尔斯克东部，士兵在Kansk-Dalniy军事机场跑步。 REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
2013年1月18日，士兵在高加索山参加训练。 REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
2013年9月26日，士兵参加俄罗斯与白俄罗斯在波罗的海举行的联合军事演习。 REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
2011年10月1日，海参崴，海军士兵将菲茨杰拉德号驱逐舰靠岸停泊。 REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
2011年4月26日，莫斯科，士兵彩排胜利日大阅兵。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
2010年7月28日，弗拉季高加索，士兵参加演练时模拟撤离伤员。 REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
2010年3月2日，弗拉季高加索东部，士兵参加军事演习。REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
2012年5月17日，斯塔夫罗波尔，Yermolov Cadet学校士兵学员在跳伞前测试头盔。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
C2011年2月15日，斯塔夫罗波尔，General Alexei Yermolov Cossack军校的学员在积雪覆盖的森林中参加训练。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
2009年7月26日，海参崴港，一艘军舰参加海军日庆祝演示。REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
2009年5月9日，莫斯科红场举行胜利日大阅兵。 REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
2012年6月30日，俄罗斯防务展在茹科夫斯基举行。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
2013年9月26日，一艘军舰在波罗的海参加联合军事演习。REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
2009年6月24日，圣彼得堡，一对夫妇在国际海上防卫展上亲吻。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
2010年7月23日，海参崴，海军士兵在阅兵式排练中站在阿库拉级核潜艇“Samara”上。 REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
2012年3月29日，斯塔夫罗波尔，Yermolov Cadet军校学生在训练基地的宿舍休息。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
2009年11月7日，莫斯科，士兵参加阅兵式。REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
