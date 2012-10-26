微软正式发布Windows 8 Introducing Windows 8
2012年10月25日，美国纽约，微软召开发布会正式宣布Windows 8上市，用户从现有操作系统升级至Windows 8需要支付39.99美元(约人民币248元)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Windows 8的新界面主要为触摸屏设计，采用Windows UI，并去掉了原有Windows操作系统中一直存在的“开始”按钮、开始菜单、Windows桌面小工具等功能。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
正式上市前，Windows 8已经过了12.4亿小时的测试，新系统在多个方面进行了改进，具有更好的续航能力，启动速度更快，占用内存更少，并兼容Windows 7所支持的软件和硬件等。(首席执行官史蒂夫·鲍尔默(Stevemore
微软中国在线商店作出更新，宣布中国用户支付248元便可以从现有系统升级到Windows 8专业版。微软中国未公布更为具体的Windows 8销售价格。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
首席执行官史蒂夫·鲍尔默介绍Windows 8操作系统的性能。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
此外，微软还在发布会上重点推介自家的首款平板电脑Surface，表示Surface的存储量是同等价位产品的两倍。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Surface项目主管巴纳伊(Panos Panay)对Surface的各项功能进行了演示，当中包括兼具键盘功能的超薄保护套。他甚至还将Surface摔到地面上，以展示这款设备的坚固耐用性。 REUTERS/Lucas more
微软还强调称，预装Office办公软件的Surface不仅仅是一款娱乐设备，还能供办公使用。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
日本东京，秋叶原地区的电子商店开始发售Windows 8操作系统。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
顾客在秋叶原地区的一家电子商店体验Windows 8系统。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
一名店员售卖Windows 8操作系统。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
一名男子拍摄屏幕上的Windows 8操作系统。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Windows 8操作系统的宣传广告牌。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
一名男子拿着新买到的Windows 8操作系统。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
一名男子准备安装Windows 8操作系统。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
下一个
本周中国区精选(10月19日-26日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦10月19日至26日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(10月26日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
扮“八路”打游击 Eighth Route Army Theme Parks
(Reuters) - 山西武乡县总投资约5亿元建设了八路军文化园、游击战体验园和大型实景剧《太行山》为主要内容的“两园一剧”重点红色旅游项目，游客可以花钱扮演日本士兵或是八路军士兵，重温革命区的抗日战争。
朝鲜第一高楼 Ryugyong Hotel in North Korea
(Reuters) - 朝鲜第一高楼--柳京饭店有105层，外观呈金字塔状，20多年前便破土开建，但至今尚未完工。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.