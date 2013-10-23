苹果发布iPad Air与iPad mini 2
2013年10月22日，苹果在旧金山芳草地中心召开新品发布会，正式推出新5代全尺寸平板iPad Air和迷你版平板iPad mini 2。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
两款产品将于11月1日正式上市，首发地包括中国。(苹果公司CEO库克出席发布会。) REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad Air仍采用9.7寸屏幕，采用超窄变宽设计。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
硬件配置方面，iPad Air采用64位A7处理器，并搭配M7协处理器，CPU处理性能为上代产品的8倍，图形处理能力提高72倍。(苹果全球产品市场营销高级副总裁菲利浦·席勒。) REUTERS/Robert Galbramore
厚度方面由之前的9.4mm下降到7.5mm，比上一代iPad薄了43%，重量仅为1.4磅。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad Air屏幕分辨率仍为2048×1536，电池续航能力达到10小时。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad Air前置摄像头像素为500万，支持1080p高清视频FaceTime。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad Air有太空灰色和银色可供选择。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
售价方面，美国市场iPad Air WiFi版499美元起售，3G版629美元起售。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
全新Smart Cover增加新颜色，售价为39美元。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
苹果公司CEO库克表示，上市至今iPad的销量已达1.7亿台。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
库克还表示，iPad占领81%市场份额，拥有超过47.5万个iPad专属应用。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
新iPad mini的WiFi接入速度提高两倍，并支持LTE网络。配备500万像素iSight摄像头和1080p FaceTime高清摄像头。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
新iPad mini起售价为16GB WiFi版399美元，3G版529美元，首代iPad Mini售价299美元不变。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
