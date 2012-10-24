苹果iPad mini面世 iPad mini 2012
2012年10月23日，美国佛罗里达州圣何塞，苹果正式发布7.9英寸平板电脑，这是苹果首次进军小尺寸平板电脑领域的尝试。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
苹果全球产品营销副总裁菲利普·席勒(Philip Schiller)介绍iPad mini性能。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad mini厚度为7.2毫米，重0.3千克。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad mini较上一代iPad轻53%，续航约为10小时。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad mini屏幕分辨率与iPad 2一致，为1024×768，分为黑、白两色机型。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad mini配备500万像素主摄像头，支持高清FaceTime，且内置Lightning接口。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
硬件方面，iPad mini搭载苹果A5处理器，配备16GB、32GB或64GB存储，包含WiFi和LTE两大版本。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad mini的WiFi版售价为329美元，4G版售价为459美元。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
苹果公司宣布，10月26日起iPad mini开始接受预订，11月2日正式发售；首批上市的34个国家和地区包括美国、德国、英国及中国香港等，中国大陆不在首批上市国家和地区之列。 REUTERS/Robert Galbramore
iPad mini正面。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad mini背面。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
iPad mini与iPad对比。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
一名参观者体验iPad mini。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
近距离接触iPad mini。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
参观者体验iPad mini。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
此外，苹果还宣布推出新款13英寸“视网膜显示屏”MacBook Pro、新款iMac和新款Mac mini。(苹果首席执行官蒂姆·库克(Tim Cook)介绍新产品。) REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
苹果全球产品营销副总裁菲利普·席勒发布新款超薄iMac，拥有21.5英寸和27英寸两个规格。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
