苹果首次中美同步推新款iPhone iPhone 5 S/C Launch
2013年9月10日，苹果在加州总部举行秋季发布会，正式向全球市场发布期待已久的产品--iPhone 5S和iPhone 5C。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
中国大陆首次成为新品首发区域，iPhone 5S将于本月20日在包括中国在内的九个国家和地区上市发售。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
苹果CEO库克宣布，全球iOS设备销量将在下月超过10亿部。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
iPhone 5C搭配英寸视网膜屏幕(1136x640像素)，采用硬质涂层聚碳酸酯材料材质。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
5C拥有绿，黄，红， 白，蓝五色可选，壁纸还可搭配手机颜色。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
iPhone 5C搭载A6芯片，800万像素摄像头，16GB两年合约价格为99美元，32G版合约价199美元。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
苹果提供多款多色原装保护壳可选，售价为29美元。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
iPhone 5S依旧延续iPhone 5的外形设计，机身采用铝合金材质打造，拥有灰色、金色以及银色三款供消费者选择。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
苹果全球营销总监菲尔·席勒介绍产品性能。iPphone 5S合同价199美元起售。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
iPhone 5S采用全新64位A7处理器桌面级架构，和M7运动协同处理器。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
最大惊喜在于，iPhone 5S支持指纹识别功能，扫描分辨率为500ppi，能够识别多人指纹。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
指纹识别安全功能“TouchID”传感器集成到HOME键上，用户可以在随意状态下通过用手指触摸HOME键解锁手机。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
摄像头依旧为800万像素，同时支持拍摄720p视频。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
感光元件面积比原来增大15%，镜头采用5片镜头组成，F2.2恒定光圈，搭配双LED双色闪光灯调节成像冷暖色调还原画质，还包括智能防抖技术和1秒10张照片的拍摄。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
待机方面则支持10小时的视频通话或250小时待机。 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
