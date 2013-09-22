新iPhone供货难求 Sales Kick Off
2013年9月20日，苹果在全球范围正式发售新一代iPhone产品，中国也是首次成为首批iPhone上市的国家。 REUTERS/George Frey
苹果公司当日表示，新一代iPhone需求量令人“难以置信”，首批供货的iPhone产品已售罄。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
新iPhone的强劲需求或有助于缓解市场对苹果在智能机市场地位的担忧。 REUTERS/George Frey
纽约曼哈顿地区的Sprint零售店在中午前iPhone 5s已全部售罄，这距离正式销售仅4个小时。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
iPhone 5S金色版在中国地区备受欢迎，在17日开放预订一小时内便被抢空。(香港某苹果专卖店外，顾客与黄牛交易iPhone 5S。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
除了“线上预订线下自取”的方式外，苹果iPhone 5s及iPhone 5c还可直接在苹果在线商店邮购，目前苹果官网各种颜色iPhone 5s均可订购，但发货日期显示“10月份”。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
东京涩谷的苹果店，忠实“果粉”们排起长达200多米的队伍。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
造型别致的“果粉”展示“战利品”。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
9月19日晚，“果粉”在东京涩谷苹果店外彻夜等候。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
专业拆解网站iFixit对在澳洲刚刚上市的从iPhone5s进行拆解并发布报告。 REUTERS/iFixIt.com/Handout via Reuters
根据iFixit的评测结果，iPhone 5s内部零件和设计相对上代产品变化巨大，但可维修性依然不容乐观，拆解指数仅为6分(满分为10分)。 REUTERS/GRAPHICS
iFixit质疑宝石蓝色的Home键是否可以长久的保持指纹识别感应器的灵敏度。 REUTERS/iFixIt.com/Handout via Reuters
苹果iPhone 5s发布会上着重提及了用于处理动作感应的协处理器M7，但拆解起初iFixit并未发现M7，最终发现M7的“真身”——采用ARM Cortex M3架构的NXP LPC1800 芯片，一颗极为省电的32bmore
海力士闪存、高通电源管理器等配件。 REUTERS/iFixIt.com/Handout via Reuters
iFixit拆解发现iPhone 5S最大的的亮点是该产品搭载的相机使用了索尼公司的传感器。 REUTERS/iFixIt.com/Handout via Reuters
iPhone 5s的电池由于采用大量强力胶水，更换电池依然不会轻松。 REUTERS/iFixIt.com/Handout via Reuters
