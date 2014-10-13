让旧iPhone发挥余热的10个奇思妙想 iPhone Tips
下面是10种明智、廉价的旧iPhone利用方式。 时钟。将旧iPhone固定在某个物体或是台子上，并使用一款时钟APP，比如3.99美元的Standard Time应用软件，您就获得了一个与众不同的时钟。您还可以设定闹铃more
汽车音乐播放器。一些汽车有搭载iPhone的端口，并能在仪表盘上显示，无需使用您的双手选歌。您可以使用点烟器供电。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
遥控器。现有有一些应用可以让iPhone作为电视、扬声器和其他设备的遥控器。42岁的Carm Lyman购买了iPhone 5之后，将他的iPhone 4变成了家庭音响遥控器，用来控制音量、扬声器和访问不同的音乐服务。Rmore
监控器。有些应用可以将连接WiFi的旧iPhone变成监控摄像头和运动探测器。免费应用Presence能够提供实时的监控画面。您还可以设置成发现目标移动之后自动录制视频。如果再花100美元左右购买一个自动观察支架，您就可more
菜谱。下载一个菜谱应用，比如0.99美元的应用My Recipe Book或免费的Big Oven，把旧iPhone放在厨房就可以了。这既不占地方，又比任何菜谱内容都全。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelmore
存储。需要存储老照片、音乐和其他文件的设备吗？使用免费应用USB & Wi-Fi Flash Drive将旧iPhone变成存储器。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
录音笔。有了旧iPhone，何必还要买电子录音笔呢？Voice Recorder和Voice Record Pro等免费应用都能够将旧iPhone变成录音笔。REUTERS/Issei Kato
文件扫描仪。Genius Scan和Doc Scan这两款应用能够将iPhone变成便携的扫描仪。如果再花上20美元或更多，就可以买个台子将iPhone变成台式扫描仪。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
婴儿监控器。当然，您可以花100美元或者更多钱购买一个婴儿监控器，不过您也可以设置旧iPhone，看到和听到宝宝的视频画面，甚至与宝宝聊天。3.99美元的应用Cloud Baby Monitor可以让家长在无线网络或Wimore
车辆追踪器。无论是车丢了需要找、记录去过哪里还是监控孩子开车，手机内置的GPS都可被用作追踪装置。2.99美元的应用InstaMapper可以让您实时看到车辆并记录。 REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
下一个
诺贝尔奖全揭晓 Nobel Prize
2014年诺贝尔奖项全部颁出，17岁的巴基斯坦少女马拉拉成为史上最年轻的诺贝尔奖得主，与印度抵制童工运动领袖凯拉什·沙提雅提分享诺贝尔和平奖。
纽约动漫大会“妖魔”齐登场 Comic Con NY
为期四天的2014纽约动漫展在雅各布·贾维茨会展中心举行，成为了全球动漫迷欢聚的盛会。
本周中国区精选(10月3日-7日) China Weekly
聚焦10月3日至7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
港府取消与“占中”代表对话 HK Protest
香港政府决定取消原定周五与“占中”代表展开的对话，此后香港学生领袖敦促更多人加入示威队伍。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.