伊拉克战火重燃 Iraq Conflict
2014年6月10日，由“基地”伊拉克分支“伊拉克伊斯兰国”，和叙利亚反对派武装“救国阵线”联合组成的宗教极端组织“伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国”(ISIS)攻陷伊拉克第二大城市摩苏尔。(伊拉克政府军与武装分子激烈交火。) Rmore
伊拉克政府军象征性抵抗后立即撤离，大批武器装备、服装用品被遗弃，摩苏尔街头随处可见弃之路边的军装及部队番号。(6月13日，摩苏尔街头遍地残骸。) REUTERS/Stringer
“伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国”攻占摩苏尔后关闭了伊拉克北部与叙利亚边境，并庆祝胜利。(6月11日，一名“伊拉克和黎凡特伊斯兰国”成员驻守检查站。) REUTERS/Stringer
6月13日，美国总统奥巴马表示，美国不会向伊拉克派兵，伊拉克危机必须靠伊拉克政府和人民来解决。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
目前的伊拉克动乱是美军2011年从该国撤军以来最严重的一次。(6月12日，图兹胡尔马图，库尔德安全部队士兵在街头驻守。) REUTERS/Stringer
奥巴马受到美国国内的抨击，被指他未能采取更多行动帮助巴格达。(6月14日，摩苏尔郊外，一名伊拉克安全部队士兵持枪驻守。) REUTERS/Jacob Russell
6月11日，摩苏尔，一辆伊拉克安全部队的车辆被烧毁。 REUTERS/Stringer
约50万摩苏尔居民被迫离开家园寻找避难所。(6月11日，库尔德地区埃尔比勒郊外的一个检查站，一户居民逃离摩苏尔。) REUTERS/Stringer
6月13日，一个跟随家人逃离摩苏尔的婴儿在难民帐篷内睡觉。 REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
6月15日，逊尼派叛乱武装经过激战攻占了伊拉克西北部以土库曼族居民为主的塔尔阿法尔，加强了对北部地区的控制。(6月13日，巴格达，伊拉克政府军高喊口号。) REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
伊拉克安全部队将在巴格达实施一项新的安全计划，加强首都安全。 (6月13日，伊拉克安全部队驻守巴格达街头。) REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
6月13日，巴格达，大批志愿者加入伊拉克军队，对抗控制摩苏尔城市的逊尼派叛军。 REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
6月14日，卡尔巴拉，什叶派穆斯林参加星期五祈祷。 REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
6月14日，巴士拉，加入伊拉克军队的什叶派志愿者抵达巴士拉备战反攻逊尼派叛军。 REUTERS/ Essam Al-Sudani
6月14日，一个逃离摩苏尔的男孩站在难民营的帐篷外。 REUTERS/Jacob Russell
