日本第二名人质遭IS斩首
2015年2月1日，“伊斯兰国”公开另一名日本人质后藤健二(Kenji Goto)遇害的视频，日本政府对此表示强烈谴责。(东京街头的电视画面播放日本人质被斩首的消息。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
伊斯兰国”发布的视频显示，一名蒙面男子手拿着刀架在后藤健二的脖子上，随后的画面显示有一具尸体上放着一颗人头。(日本东京，一名男子阅读日本人质遇害的报道。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
就在一周前，有视频显示另一名日本人质汤川遥菜(Haruna Yukawa)被斩首。(1月25日，东京街头的电视画面播放日本人质汤川遥菜被斩首的消息。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
日本首相安倍晋三承诺加大对中东的人道主义援助，同时誓言要将杀害日本人质的凶犯绳之以法。(摄于2月2日，东京) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
两周前，“伊斯兰国”首次威胁要杀害两名日本人质时，他们称安倍承诺向打击该组织的国家援助2亿美元是其采取这一行动的理由。(2月1日，日本首相安倍晋三在部长级会议上向遇害人质致哀。) REUTERS/Kimimasa Maymore
2月1日，日本内阁官房长官菅义伟出席安倍晋三召开的新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2月1日，遇害人质后藤健二的母亲石堂顺子(右)在东京接受媒体采访。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
2月1日，一名女子手持后藤健二的照片在首相官邸前采集集会。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
1月30日，东京，人们手持标语为后藤健二举行烛光守夜活动。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2月1日，约旦飞行员马阿兹·卡萨斯贝的父亲在安曼出席新闻发布会，呼吁伊斯兰国释放他儿子。 REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
下一个
“最牛吃货”30分钟吃444只鸡翅
在美国费城举办的“吃货”竞赛中，来自芝加哥的男选手在30分钟内鲸吞444只鸡翅，最终夺冠并刷新纪录。
唯美巴黎高定时装秀
2015春夏巴黎高级定制时装周正在如火如荼的举行，香奈儿、迪奥、范思哲传统大牌轮番上阵争艳。
香港连续第21年获评为全球最自由经济体
香港连续第21年获传统基金会（The Heritage Foundation）评为全球最自由的经济体，但在得分方面与第二位的新加坡差距进一步收窄。此外，在廉洁方面的排名则下跌两位至第15位。
路透1月照片精选（下）
路透社全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.