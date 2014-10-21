美国空袭伊斯兰国武装 ISIS
2014年10月20日，美国主导对“伊斯兰国”(ISIS)武装的空袭，在叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼爆发激战。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
美国军方19日多次向科巴尼空投武器、弹药和医疗物资，以帮助当地库尔德武装抗击“伊斯兰国”。(10月20日，美军空袭叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼。) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
再次向叙利亚反对派武装提供补给，是美国加大努力协助当地武装对抗“伊斯兰国”的最新举措。(10月20日，美军战机空袭科巴尼。) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
美国8月开始实施空袭打击伊拉克境内的“伊斯兰国”目标，并在大约一个月后开始对叙利亚境内的“伊斯兰国”目标发动空袭。(10月20日，叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼遭美军空袭。) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
10月20日，土耳其Mursitpinar，可观察到土叙边境重镇科巴尼硝烟滚滚。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
位于叙利亚北部靠近土耳其边境地区的科巴尼是“伊斯兰国”极端分子希望夺得的城市。(10月19日，土耳其Mursitpinar，一名男子用望远镜观察科巴尼。) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
10月19日，库尔德武装组织成员在科巴尼街头。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
10月18日，科巴尼遭到空袭后硝烟滚滚。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
总部设在伦敦的“叙利亚人权观察组织18日表示，美国主导的打击“伊斯兰国”(ISIS)国际联盟当天对叙利亚东部和北部地区发起的空袭造成5名平民死亡。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
10月18日，一架美军领导的战机飞过科巴尼。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
10月18日，土耳其Mursitpinar，库尔德人远观遭空袭的科巴尼。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
下一个
香港“占中”危机继续 Mongkok HK
香港“占中”示威活动进入第四周，对峙气氛浓重，周末示威者与警方在旺角发生冲突。
24小时时事新闻(10月21日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
苹果发布新品 库克打“中国牌”Apple
苹果CEO库克主持新品发布会，发布新款iPad Air、iPad mini、iMac等多款新品，并在发布会上两次着重提到中国市场。
“大号”世界 Larger than Life
盘点世界各地的巨型艺术装置，带您走进“大号”世界。
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.