探秘传染病隔离病房 Isolation ward
2014年8月11日，捷克小村Techonin，军事人员身穿防护服在生物防御中心进行模拟演习。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
该生物防御中心加入北约生物防御系统，或将准备接受可能的感染埃博拉病毒患者。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
医护人员救治模拟患者。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
医护人员在隔离病房内照顾“患者”。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
医护人员为“患者”量血压。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
一名医护人员救治“患者”。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
医护人员的防护设备。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
8月11日，德国柏林，查理特医院隔离病房的医生为接收可能到来的埃博拉患者做准备工作。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
查理特医院是德国为数不多的能够接收埃博拉患者的医院之一。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
两名医生为防护服清洁消毒。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
医生在清洗防护服后离开消毒室。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
笨重的防护服。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
医生进入高危传染病病房。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
医生在检疫室内观察病毒样本。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
医生测试血液样本。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
医生离开检疫室。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
8月12日，英国伦敦，皇家自由医院配有一个团队的医生和护士为具有高传染性疾病提供医疗服务。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
高级护士长整理防护服。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
护士长演示身穿防护服后如何工作。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
英国皇家自由医院隔离病房的全套设备。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
