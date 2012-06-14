天津佛罗伦萨小镇 Italian Village Meets China
2012年6月13日，天津武清区有座意大利小镇“佛罗伦萨”购物中心，占地20万平方米，耗资10亿人民币建成，设有奢侈品、国际名品、运动和户外以及休闲四大特色购物主题体验区。 REUTERS/David Gray
这个购物区名为“佛罗伦萨小镇-京津名品奥特莱斯”，无论是环境设计、店面门面还是公共娱乐区域都保持意大利传统小镇的设计风格。 REUTERS/David Gray
这个小镇有着意大利特色的佛罗伦萨商场、运河、桥梁以及酷似罗马竞技场的建筑。 REUTERS/David Gray
类似罗马竞技场的建筑。 REUTERS/David Gray
购物中心内的运河及异域风格的小桥。 REUTERS/David Gray
一栋建筑上插着中国国旗。 REUTERS/David Gray
步行街道及两边建筑带有意大利风情。 REUTERS/David Gray
一辆保安车行驶在停车场内。 REUTERS/David Gray
彷如走进意大利。 REUTERS/David Gray
罗马竞技场内的喷泉。REUTERS/David Gray
人行道上的威尼斯人狮子徽章。 REUTERS/David Gray
