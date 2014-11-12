中国“歼31”亮相珠海航展
2014年11月11日，为期6天的第十届中国国际航空航天博览在广东珠海开幕。(11月10日，工人安装直升机螺旋桨。) REUTERS/Alex Lee
来自40多个国家和地区的约700家厂商参加本届珠海航展，参展飞机130多架。(11月10日，航展上展出的歼-10战斗机及火箭模型。)REUTERS/Alex Lee
本届珠海航展展示了一批代表当代国际先进水平的军、民用航空器及系列航天精品、武器装备。(11月11日，珠海航展现场，一名解放军军官在用手机拍照。) REUTERS/Alex Lee
(修正措辞)11月10日，在航展开始前展出的中国空军防空和地对空导弹系统。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
11月11日，中国空军八一飞行表演队在珠海航展上驾驶“歼10”战机作飞行表演。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
11月11日，中国新一代隐形战机“歼31”在珠海航展上做完飞行表演后降落在跑道上。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
歼-31”由中国航空工业集团公司沈阳飞机工业集团公司研制。(11月10日，“歼-31”在珠海航展前进行试飞。) REUTERS/Alex Lee
据中国军事观察员及官媒报导，中国希望“歼31”在国际市场与美国“F-35”战机竞争。(11月10日，“歼-31”在珠海航展前进行试飞。) REUTERS/Alex Lee
11月11日，嫦娥三号月球着陆器(等比例模型)(右)在航展上展出。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
11月11日，玉兔号月球车(等比例模型)在航展上展出。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
