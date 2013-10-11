美联储将迎首位女主席 Janet Yellen
2013年10月9日，美国总统奥巴马提名美国联邦储备委员会(FED)现任副主席珍妮特·叶伦(Janet Yellen)接替伯南克出任美联储下一任主席。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
如果提名顺利获参议院批准，叶伦将成为史上首位执掌美联储大权的女性，也成为七国集团(G7)成员国央行中的首位女性最高领导。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
现任美联储主席伯南克将在2014年1月31日卸任。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
现年67岁的叶伦自2010年以来一直担任美联储副主席，具有广泛的政策制定经验。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
叶伦表示向伯南克学习到了“机智、勇敢和熟练的领导能力。”(摄于2010年10月4日) REUTERS/Britt Leckman/U.S. Federal Reserve/Handout
在担任美联储副主席前，叶伦与2004至2010年担任旧金山联邦储备银行总裁，1994至1997年任美联储理事。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
叶伦在1997至1999年克林顿时期担任白宫经济顾问委员会主席。(摄于1997年8月1日) REUTERS/Rick Wilking
叶伦曾经在加州大学伯克利分校担任教授，是一名备受尊敬的经济学家。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
在进入美联储前，叶伦于1970年代在哈佛大学以助理教授身份展开职业生涯。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
叶伦的丈夫阿克尔洛夫(George Akerlof)于2001年10月获得诺贝尔经济学奖。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
