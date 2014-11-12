版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 12日 星期三 14:38 BJT

日本殡葬业推出身后体验服务 Japanese Afterlife

2014年10月24日，日本东京，在永旺株式会社“生命终结”讲座活动上，一名男子躺入一具灵柩中体验。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

随着社会老龄化加剧，越来越多的日本民众选择在生前为自己规划灵柩、葬礼、墓地等殡葬服务。(10月24日，一名女子躺入灵柩体验。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai

据预测，未来50年日本总人口将减少约3000万，成为殡葬行业的巨大商机。(10月24日，一名女子躺入灵柩体验。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai

在“死亡”主题博览会和研讨会上，参加者可以躺进棺材体验，化妆造型后拍摄葬礼肖像，或从“最后的时装”店里购买寿衣。(10月24日，“生命终结”体验活动上的殡葬服务价目表。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai

11月4日，建在东京市区的公墓“琉璃殿”。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

11月27日，“琉璃殿”公墓中，LED灯光照射着2000多个水晶雕刻的佛像。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

10月27日，“琉璃殿”公墓中的水晶雕刻佛像。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

10月27日，位于东京市中心的Ryogoku Ryoen墓地是一座现代化的多层公墓。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

10月27日，在Ryogoku Ryoen墓地内，一名工作人员展示如何使用IC卡检索墓碑或骨灰盒的具体位置。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

10月27日，两名妇女在检索到墓碑位置后吊唁已故亲人。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

10月27日，Ryogoku Ryoen墓地大堂内的佛龛。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

