中日交恶 日企遭殃 Japanese brands de-rating
由于中日关系紧张及全球经济不确定性，多家日本家电以及汽车企业纷纷下调年度销售目标，许多企业“盈利”预测变成“亏损”预测。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
日本日产汽车称，日产及在中国的合资公司10月在华汽车销量为6.43万辆，较上年同期下滑41%。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
日本报纸报导称，丰田汽车考虑将2012年集团产量计划削减约2%，因中日两国领土争端导致在华销量下滑。但丰田汽车否认改变了生产目标。丰田汽车和两家中国合作伙伴估计9月在华销售较上年同期减少48.9%至44,100辆。 REmore
日本索尼称，预计中国反日活动和经济走弱将导致公司2012/13财年营收减少300亿日圆(3.753亿美元)。索尼公司将全年整体营收预估下调2,000亿日圆。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
日本本田汽车将全年净利预估下调20%，因上个月中日两国领土争端致使中国爆发抵制日货浪潮，该公司在华汽车销售遭到冲击。本田及其中国合资企业9月销售大跌40.5%。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
日本东芝将全年营业利润预估下调13%至2,600亿日圆(33亿美元)，称全球经济不确定性令其前景承压。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
日本佳能下调全年财测，并公布季度营业获利不及预期，因欧债危机拖累全球经济仍陷低迷，且中国消费者抵制日货造成该公司在中国的营收下滑。佳能还将截止12月的全年营业利润预估下调近10%至3,560亿日圆。REUTERS/Yurmore
日本电器巨头松下公司10月31日下调了2012财年业绩预期，预计亏损7650亿日元(约合95.5亿美元)。 REUTERS/Stringer
夏普大幅下调2012财年(截至明年3月底)业绩预期，预计净亏损将增至创纪录的4,500亿日元(约56.3亿美元)。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
马自达将在华汽车销量减少8.5万辆至17万辆，其全球销量预期也降至125.5万辆。分析人士认为，此次众车企下调预期，主要是考虑到了中日关系、欧洲经济衰退及日本环保车补贴制度结束等影响。 REUTERS/Yuriko Namore
A三菱汽车社长益子修表示，由于受到中日关系恶化影响，三菱在中国的年度销售目标将下调42%，改为42,000台。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
斯巴鲁汽车的厂商富士重工宣布将至12月为止的年度销售目标下调35%，改为4万台。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
24小时时事新闻(11月6日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
三一重工 Sany Heavy
(Reuters) - 三一集团主业是以“工程”为主题的机械装备制造业，是中国最大、全球第六的工程机械制造商。
国中之国--梵蒂冈 Inside the Vatican
(Reuters) -梵蒂冈城国是世界上最小的主权国家，也是世界上人口最少的国家，虽然在地理上是一个小国，但因天主教在全球庞大的信仰人口，使其在政治和文化等领域拥有着世界性的影响力。
本周中国区精选(10月26日-11月2日)
(Reuters) -聚焦10月26日至11月2日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
