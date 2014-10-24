日本或将进入火山活动多发期 Japanese Volcano
日本火山专家称，日本2011年大地震可能导致日本在未来几十年发生更多次、更大规模的火山喷发，其中甚至可能包括富士山。(2014年9月27日，日本活火山御岳山喷发。) REUTERS/Kyodo
日本第二高的活火山御岳山于9月突然喷发，火山灰及岩石倾泻而下，导致附近的远足者伤亡惨重。这是近90年来日本最严重的一次火山喷发。(摄于9月27日) REUTERS/Kyodo
御岳山火山喷发造成56人死亡，目前仍有７人下落不明，搜救活动已暂停，明年春季可能重新搜索。(9月28日，日本自卫队士兵与消防员实施搜救。) REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Minismore
东京大学荣誉教授、火山学家Toshitsugu Fujii称，日本很可能正进入由2011年3月11日9级大地震触发的火山活动多发期。(日本活火山分布图) REUTERS/Graphic
值得重点关注的是富士山，富士山过去通常每隔30年喷发一次，但在1707年喷发后迄今保持平静。富士山海拔3,776米、山顶积雪覆盖，若发生火山喷发将是灾难性的，届时飘落东京的火山灰可能厚达10厘米。(摄于2013年12月5more
日本共有110座活火山，目前正对其中47座火山进行全时监测，但火山科研预算往往低于地震科研预算，且有批评人士称相关设备不足。(2013年11月21日，日本东京小笠原诸岛西之岛附近海域由于火山喷发而形成的“新岛屿” 。) more
2011年1月31日，日本雾岛山新燃岳火山喷发。 REUTERS/Kyodo
2004年9月3日，位于日本群马县和长野县交界处的浅间山火山喷发。 REUTERS/Eriko Sugita
2002年8月13日，日本东京以南600多公里伊豆群岛鸟岛上的休火山喷发白烟。 REUTERS/Files
截至目前，日本仅在2000年对北海道有珠山喷发正确做出了预报，附近居民因撤退及时，得以实现零伤亡。(摄于2000年4月11日) REUTERS/Files
下一个
橄榄收获季 The olive harvest
橄榄原产于地中海地区，果实主要用于生产橄榄油。橄榄油在地中海沿岸国家有几千年的历史，有“液体黄金”的美誉。
24小时时事新闻(10月24日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
加拿大国会枪击案 Shootings in Canada's capital
加拿大首都渥太华周三发生枪击事件，一名士兵被击中身亡，议会大楼遭到袭击。闯进议会大楼的一枪手被击毙，哈珀安全转移。
港府与学生对话无重大突破 Hong Kong
香港学生领袖与政府周二晚进行对话，但对话无重大突破，学生领袖尚未决定是否要进行第二轮对话。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.