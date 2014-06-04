日本“穷忙族”Japanese Working Poor
日本一直都以平等社会自傲，但其贫困人口数量十年来持续增长。(2014年5月13日，日本东京街头。)REUTERS/Yuya Shino
在首相安倍晋三努力推进“安倍经济学”政策重振经济之际，日本贫困人口的生活并没有改善，他们的境况变得更加艰难。(5月16日，东京银座购物区。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
日本的相对贫困人口比例为16%，在34个经合组织(OECD)国家中排名倒数第六，仅排在美国前面。(4月7日，东京的一家药店。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
日本政府在加大公共工程支出和商业激励措施的同时，还采取措施支撑财政，在去年夏季削减了社会福利，4月将消费税从5%上调至8%。(4月7日，东京街头的无家可归者。)REUTERS/Yuya Shino
5月14日，现年49岁的单身妈妈Ririko Saito与11岁的女儿在位于东京的公寓中吃晚餐。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Ririko Saito在东京一家医院做兼职护工看护老人，并靠福利来补充工资收入。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
由于连续数月未交水费，Ririko Saito的家在去年平安夜被水务公司断水，她无奈和女儿带着瓶瓶罐罐到附近公园打水。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
日本工薪家庭和像Saito这样单亲家庭的儿童贫困比例已经超过50%，为迄今最糟水平。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
像消费税这样的累退税(regressive tax)对穷人而言是最大的负担，而日本还计划将消费税在2015年10月再度上调至10%。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
日本政府对于“穷忙族”（working poor）没有正式定义，但该国的兼职、临时及其他非固定工作的人数已较1997年激增70%，达到1,970万人，占日本劳动人口的38%，这些人的收入通常不到平均工资的一半。REUTEmore
