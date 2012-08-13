艺妓的神秘生活 Japan's Geishas 2012
艺妓是日本特有的一种女性表演艺术工作者，是一种比较特殊的社会存在，因为艺妓既是一种服务性的职业，又是一种充满日本味的艺术。(2012年8月3日，东京西南部Shimoda，一名艺妓点燃蜡烛。) REUTERS/Hyun Omore
艺妓在技能训练中不仅要从坐立行走等方面入手，学习展现日本女人风姿的各种方法，还要学会化妆、弹唱、舞蹈以及艺术级的享受。(2008年4月11日，京都宫川，一名艺妓参加年度春季舞蹈表演。) REUTERS/Michael Cmore
艺妓需学习的内容繁多，过程非常严格艰苦，其中包括文化、礼仪、语言、装饰、诗书、琴瑟，直到鞠躬、斟酒等，一言一行都有严格的要求。(2004年4月7日，横滨，一名艺妓学徒进行表演。) REUTERS/Eriko Sugita
2008年7月4日，东京，一名艺妓参加京都传统文化宣传活动，其神态沉静典雅。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2007年6月2日，东京，日本艺术家Kuniyoshi Kaneko描绘艺妓。 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
2008年7月4日，东京，艺妓在京都传统文化宣传活动中表演，体现高贵和稳重。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2007年11月5日，东京，一名艺妓在饭店内打电话。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2008年4月11日，京都宫川，艺妓参加年度春季舞蹈表演。 REUTERS/Michael Caronna
举止从容端庄。(摄于2003年7月6日，京都)
艺妓的服装是十分华丽的和服，做工、质地和装饰上成，因此也异常昂贵，一般在50万日元以上，有的甚至达100万日元。(2011年7月5日，京都，三名游客打扮成艺妓的样子。) REUTERS/Issei Kato
艺妓服装背后的样式。(2011年7月5日，京都，三名游客打扮成艺妓的样子。) REUTERS/Issei Kato
艺妓和服与一般和服的区别在于，一般和服后领很高，通常能把妇女的脖颈完全包遮住，而艺妓和服的衣领却开的很大，且特意向后倾斜，让其脖颈全部外露。艺妓通常都会在脖子后面画“三足”，刻意露出一点没涂白，为了让人有无限遐想。(20more
艺妓化妆也十分讲究，浓妆的施用有特殊的程序，用料也以传统原料为主。最醒目的是，艺妓会用一种液状的白色颜料均匀涂满脸部、颈项(但边缘会刻意留下自然的肤色)，因此看起来雕饰华美。(2012年8月3日，东京西南部Shimodamore
艺妓的容妆。(摄于2004年4月7日，横滨) REUTERS/Eriko Sugita ES
艺妓的发型也十分讲究，高雅而含蓄的“岛田髷”发型最为常见。(2003年7月5日，京都，一名游客装扮成艺妓。)REUTERS/Issei Kato
三名游客装扮成貌美艺妓。(摄于2003年7月5日，京都) REUTERS/Issei Kato
日本艺妓原则上并非性工作者，其工作内容除为客人服侍餐饮外，主要为在宴席上以舞蹈、演唱、演奏等方式助兴。(2007年11月5日，东京，一名艺妓为客人倒酒。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2007年11月5日，东京，艺妓在传统饭店为客人服务。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
2008年6月18日，巴西巴西利亚，妇女打扮成艺妓参加访问巴西的日本皇太子德仁的一次活动。 REUTERS/Roberto Jayme
随着时代的变迁，艺妓与世界众多传统文化一样面临没落的命运。(2012年5月21日，京都，艺妓观看日食。) REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun
