日本阁僚战败日参拜靖国神社 Japan's "Liberation Day"
2013年8月15日是日本战败68周年纪念日，日本内阁成员参拜供奉有二战甲级战犯的靖国神社，再度成为焦点，引发中韩等多国强烈抗议。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
日本国会议员参拜靖国神社。日本首相安倍晋三向靖国神社献祭祀费，但没有前往参拜。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
民众在靖国神社默哀。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
民众排队进入靖国神社。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
一位妇女手拿和平鸽。REUTERS/Issei Kato
日本民众在靖国神社放飞和平鸽。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
日本保守派人士认为，参拜只是为了纪念战争亡灵，而非美化战争。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
男子扮成日本军人手拿军旗参观靖国神社。REUTERS/Issei Kato
男子扮成帝国士兵参加游行。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
来自这一团体(Ganbare Nippon)的右翼分子在靖国神社附近游行。REUTERS/Issei Kato
右翼分子举着日本国旗。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
东京武道馆，二战中阵亡士兵的家属在纪念仪式上接受敬献的菊花。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
中国南京，日本神户南京心连心会访华团悼念南京大屠杀遇难者。中国外交部副部长刘振民已就日本内阁成员参拜靖国神社一事，紧急召见日本驻华大使木寺昌人，表示强烈抗议和严厉谴责。 REUTERS/China Daily
香港民众举行抗议活动。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
(由左至右)抗议者扮成日本大阪市长桥下彻、前东京都知事石原慎太郎、首相安倍晋三及财务大臣麻生太郎在台北日本交流协会附近举行示威活动。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
一名抗议者拿着上书“道歉”字样的面具站在台北街头。 REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
韩国首尔，警察逮捕一名示威者。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
韩国民众手执韩国慰安妇的照片举行追思仪式。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
