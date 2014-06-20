美国新车质量榜 J.D. Power 2014
权威汽车调查机构J.D. Power近日公布年度新车质量调查。这项研究报告至今已经有28年，主要是通过研究车主新车90天内质量问题。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
在整体排名中，大众豪华车品牌保时捷连续第二年居首。REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Tata旗下捷豹品牌位居第二。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
第三名：丰田汽车旗下雷克萨斯品牌。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第四名：现代。韩国现代汽车有五款车型名列同类榜首，排名从一年前的第十升至第四，是表现最佳的大众市场品牌。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
第五名：丰田。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
第六名：通用汽车旗下品牌雪佛兰。通用有六款车型赢得同类车排行榜首，其中迈锐宝当选最佳中型轿车，GMC Terrain当选最佳紧凑型SUV，雪佛兰Suburban和GMCYukon当选最佳大型SUV。 REUTERS/Jmore
第七名：起亚。 REUTERS/Petr Josek
第八名：宝马。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
第九名：本田。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
第十名：福特旗下豪车品牌林肯。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
