台湾高雄燃气爆炸 致严重伤亡 Kaohsiung Explosion
2014年7月31日深夜，台湾南部高雄市发生瓦斯管线大规模爆炸。 REUTERS/Stringer
该起爆炸案是发生在位于三多路、英祥街口等方圆1.5公里内，至少有五处地点因瓦斯气体在地下囤积饱和，相继发生大爆炸。 REUTERS/Stringer
根据台湾消防署上午10时的最新统计，死亡人数增至24人、受伤271人。警义消人员四名罹难、22人受伤。 REUTERS/Stringer
消防署已调派屏东、台南消防局、高雄港消防队及消防署特种搜救队，共192人前往支援高雄市消防局，进行现场搜救。 REUTERS/Stringer
台湾军方已派遣1400多名官兵进驻现场救灾，派出16类、400多辆车辆，包括工兵群生命探测器、化学侦检车等全力抢救。 REUTERS/Stringer
高雄市政府并宣布前镇、苓雅区今日停止上班、上课，并开设一级灾害应变中心。市政府表示，已请中油及欣高瓦斯公司切断供气，目前以救灾、安置、控制灾情为优先任务。 REUTERS/Stringer
死伤者分送20多家医院救治，伤员大多是玻璃割伤、烧烫伤、吸入性灼伤。(爆炸现场的遇难者。) REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(7)
世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
世界石油帝国排行榜 World Top Oil Producers
根据美国中央情报局出版的《世界概况》(CIA World Factbook)最新统计数据，沙特阿拉伯是世界最大产油国，原油日产量达到1173万桶。
本周中国区精选(7月25日-8月1日) China Weekly
聚焦7月25日至8月1日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
埃博拉病毒肆虐西非 Ebola Outbreak in West Africa
今年2月“埃博拉”病毒在非洲几内亚暴发以来，已迅速蔓延至利比里亚等其他西非国家，超过1200人被感染、672人死亡，是历史上最严重的埃博拉病毒疫情。
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.