普京赦免前石油寡头 Khodorkovsky Freed from Putin
2013年12月20日，俄罗斯总统普京签署总统令，特赦俄罗斯原能源巨头尤科斯公司总裁哈伊尔•霍多尔科夫斯基。(2010年7月22日，俄罗斯前石油寡头米霍多尔科夫斯基在莫斯科出席法庭审判。)REUTERS/Sergei Kmore
霍多尔科夫斯基当天获得自由，并于晚上飞抵德国柏林。(2013年12月20日，俄罗斯西北部，一架直升机降落在霍多尔科夫斯基被关押的卡累利阿“7号流放地”。) REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
普京19日表示，霍多尔科夫斯基已经服刑超过10年，受到了严厉的惩罚。(2013年12月20日，俄罗斯西北部，警察在霍多尔科夫斯基被关押的卡累利阿“7号流放地”附近设置路障。)REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyevmore
普京称霍多尔科夫斯基的母亲病了，这使他可以做出决定。(2013年12月19日，俄罗斯总统普京在莫斯科参加电视新闻发布会。)REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
《明镜》周刊报道，霍多尔科夫斯基的母亲在德国就医后已返回莫斯科。霍多尔科夫斯基并不知情，因此直飞德国。(2013年12月20日，德国柏林，霍多尔科夫斯基在德国警方的护送下乘车离开舍纳费尔德机场。)REUTERS/Fabrmore
霍多尔科夫斯基22日于德国柏林面见媒体时称，他不准备和普京进行权利争斗，并将放弃争夺尤科斯石油公司权益。(霍多尔科夫斯基(右)在柏林召开记者发布会、父亲鲍里斯及儿子帕维尔(左)陪伴在侧。)REUTERS/Michael more
霍多尔科夫斯基没有公开自己下一步的生活计划，但表示还不会回到俄国。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
霍多尔科夫斯基表示，他没有重返经济领域的计划。(12月22日，霍多尔科夫斯基的父母在柏林发布会上现身。) REUTERS/Thomas Peter
霍多尔科夫斯基表示在促使其出狱过程中，德国前外长汉斯·迪特里希·根舍做了许多幕后工作，他对此表示感谢。(12月20日，德国前外长根舍离开位于柏林酒店，他于当日在柏林舍纳费尔德机场迎接了霍多尔科夫斯基。) REUTERS/more
现年50岁的霍多尔科夫斯基是苏联解体后俄罗斯经济转型期发家的“寡头”，同时也是普京的政治对手之一。(2004年7月16日，俄罗斯莫斯科，霍多尔科夫斯基微笑等待审判。)REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin CVmore
他于2003年10月被捕，2005年以诈骗、逃税等多项罪名被处以9年监禁。(2010年12月30日，俄罗斯莫斯科，霍多尔科夫斯基站在被告席上。)REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
2010年，霍多尔科夫斯基又被控侵吞公款和洗钱罪名，刑期被延长至14年。(2010年12月30日，俄罗斯莫斯科，霍多尔科夫斯基的母亲(右)、妻子(左)以及女儿走出法庭。)REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
霍多尔科夫斯基后获减刑，原定于2014年8月刑满出狱。(2013年8月6日，霍多尔科夫斯基在俄罗斯最高法庭上申请减刑。) REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
霍多尔科夫斯基坚称自己没有认罪，而俄总统新闻发言人表示，霍多尔科夫斯基提交了赦免申请，证明他承认自己的罪名。(1998年6月2日，俄罗斯前总统叶利钦在莫斯科会见前霍多尔科夫斯基(右)。)
