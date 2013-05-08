美国三名女子失踪10年后获救 Missing Cleveland Women Found
美国警方称，三名10年前遭绑架的女子于5月6日在克利夫兰一所民宅被成功解救。警方已拘捕涉嫌绑架和非法囚禁她们的三兄弟。REUTERS/John Gress
美国官方称，克利夫兰市警力部门逮捕的3名嫌犯都是西班牙裔男性，年龄分别为50、52和54岁。美国媒体称这3名嫌疑人为艾尔利尔·卡斯特罗(Ariel Castro)(左)和他的两兄弟。 REUTERS/Cleveland more
报道称，现年26岁名叫阿曼达·贝瑞的女子在十年前被绑架。日前，她在路人的帮助下，逃出被困房间向警方打电话求救。REUTERS/FBI
警方根据贝瑞所提供的信息，救出另外两名被困女孩吉娜·德金丝和米歇尔·奈特。2004年，14岁的吉娜·德金丝从学校返家途中“消失”。奈特在2002年失踪时则是21岁。(失踪女孩吉娜·德金丝。)REUTERS/FBI
据悉，贝瑞最近一次公开出现是在2003年4月21日。联邦调查局(FBI)称，那天晚上大约7点40分，贝瑞离开一家快餐店，但仅在距离家几个街区的地方便失踪了。(失踪女孩阿曼达·贝瑞与吉娜·德金丝。) REUTERS/FBI
美国联邦调查局发布的阿曼达·贝瑞失踪信息。 REUTERS/FBI
美国联邦调查局发布的吉娜·德金丝失踪信息。 REUTERS/FBI
嫌犯艾尔利尔·卡斯特罗。 REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept
嫌犯佩德罗·卡斯特罗(Pedro Castro)。 REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept
嫌犯Onil Castro。 REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept
三名失踪女孩被囚的房屋。(摄于5月7日) REUTERS/John Gress
一名警察在被囚房屋附近站岗。 REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
调查人员向嫌犯的邻居调查案件。 REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
亲属房屋前装饰着气球用来欢迎失踪女孩阿曼达·贝瑞回家。 REUTERS/John Gress
失踪女孩吉娜·德金丝家的房屋前摆放着气球与玩偶。REUTERS/John Gress
下一个
迪拜的豪华警车 Dubai's Exotic Police Cars
(Reuters) - 阿联酋迪拜的警车中包括奔驰、阿斯顿马丁以及兰博基尼等豪车，非常夺人眼球。有媒体评论称，在这个有无数豪车的城市，警察追赶驾驶超级跑车的嫌犯时，普通警车可能达不到标准。
名人爱乒乓 Power ping pong
(Reuters) - 乒乓球不但是中国的国球，而且是一种世界流行的球类体育项目。各国政要都非常热衷于这项运动。
澳门赌场的内地赌客 Gamblers in Macao
(Reuters) - 澳门今年4月的博彩业收入同比增加13.2%，受益于兴趣盎然的富有中国赌客。
24小时时事新闻(5月7日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.