金正恩与女飞行员合影 Kim Jong-un KPA
2014年4月15日，朝鲜人民军首届飞行员大会在平壤举行。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜劳动党第一书记、国防委员会第一委员长、人民军最高司令官金正恩出席并指导大会。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩在会上宣布，决定向在执行战斗任务中牺牲的飞行员郑哲柱授予共和国英雄称号，向其余的13人授予印有金正日总书记名字的手表。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩高度关注朝鲜空军建设。 REUTERS/KCNA
大会主席台上，展出1969年4月15日“消灭”“入侵朝鲜领空”的美国大型间谍机EC-121的朝鲜人民军战斗机。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩强调，本次大会的目的，在于发扬光大金日成和金正日的业绩，总结朝鲜航空军取得的成果、经验和教训。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩还表示，要把新一代飞行员等全体飞行员进一步锻炼成为“天空的不死鸟”和“敢死队”。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩出席朝鲜人民军第一次飞行员大会。 REUTERS/KCNA
4月16日，牡丹峰乐团为庆祝朝鲜人民军首届飞行员大会举行演出。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩携夫人李雪主观看演出。REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩向欢呼的表演者和观众挥手还礼，祝贺演出成功。 REUTERS/KCNA
演出以终曲《我们心里只有您》落下帷幕。 REUTERS/KCNA
4月17日，金正恩与朝鲜人民军首届飞行员大会与会者合影留念。REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩还同朝鲜人民军航空及防空军第447部队人身炸弹勇士夫妻、航空军夫妻飞行员和女飞行员一起合影留念。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩接见飞行员。 REUTERS/KCNA
