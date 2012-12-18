金正日逝世一周年纪念活动 Kim Jong-il's Death
2012年12月17日，为纪念金正日逝世一周年，朝鲜在安置其遗体的锦绣山太阳宫举办了开馆仪式，金正恩与妻子李雪主出席参拜仪式。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
与金正恩夫妇一同出席仪式的，还有朝鲜党政军高层，包括金正恩的姑父张成泽(Jang Song-thaek)和姑姑金敬姬(Kim Kyong-hui)等。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
画面显示，李雪主(左)身穿传统的朝鲜丧服，从身形看似乎已怀孕。但目前还无法证实她是否怀孕，朝鲜官方媒体未宣布相关消息。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
金正恩及夫人李雪主鼓掌。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
金正恩默哀。REUTERS/Kyodo
金正恩参加开馆仪式。REUTERS/Kyodo
朝鲜军官默哀。REUTERS/Kyodo
朝鲜民众向金正日的画像鞠躬。REUTERS/Kyodo
民众在金日成广场悼念金正日。REUTERS/Kyodo
民众在金日成广场敬献鲜花。REUTERS/Kyodo
朝鲜民众在万寿台追悼金正日。REUTERS/Kyodo
12月16日，金正日逝世一周年中央追悼大会在平壤举行。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩出席追悼大会。REUTERS/Kyodo
金正恩。 REUTERS/Kyodo
朝鲜官员悼念金正日。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜领事馆丹东支局举行悼念金正日的活动。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
下一个
年度图片(科学类) Science of the Year 2012
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2012年度科技类优秀照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
24小时时事新闻(12月18日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.