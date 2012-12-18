版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 12月 18日 星期二 10:50 BJT

金正日逝世一周年纪念活动 Kim Jong-il's Death

2012年12月17日，为纪念金正日逝世一周年，朝鲜在安置其遗体的锦绣山太阳宫举办了开馆仪式，金正恩与妻子李雪主出席参拜仪式。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
与金正恩夫妇一同出席仪式的，还有朝鲜党政军高层，包括金正恩的姑父张成泽(Jang Song-thaek)和姑姑金敬姬(Kim Kyong-hui)等。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
画面显示，李雪主(左)身穿传统的朝鲜丧服，从身形看似乎已怀孕。但目前还无法证实她是否怀孕，朝鲜官方媒体未宣布相关消息。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
金正恩及夫人李雪主鼓掌。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
金正恩默哀。REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
金正恩参加开馆仪式。REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
朝鲜军官默哀。REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
朝鲜民众向金正日的画像鞠躬。REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
民众在金日成广场悼念金正日。REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
民众在金日成广场敬献鲜花。REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
朝鲜民众在万寿台追悼金正日。REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
12月16日，金正日逝世一周年中央追悼大会在平壤举行。 REUTERS/KCNA

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
金正恩出席追悼大会。REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
金正恩。 REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
朝鲜官员悼念金正日。 REUTERS/KCNA

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
朝鲜领事馆丹东支局举行悼念金正日的活动。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2012年 12月 18日 星期二
