冒牌金正恩 Kim Jong-look-a-like
Howard, 34, who did not disclose his last name, dressed up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street at Hmore
Howard, dressed up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping distrmore
Howard, dressed up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, poses with a Chinese tourist on a street at Hong Kong'smore
Howard, dressed up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, poses with a visitor on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Shmore
Howard talks on his phone while dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Shamore
Howard undergoes a haircut to resemble North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a hair salon in Hong Kong November 2more
Howard gets make-up applied to resemble North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a hair salon in Hong Kong November more
Howard visits a boutique selling luxury goods while dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street at more
Howard poses while dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a journalist on a street at Hong Kong's Tsimore
Howard checks the eyebrow of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un from a photo before turning himself into a Kim lomore
A man takes a photo of Howard, dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Shamore
Howard poses while dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the waterfront at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui smore
Howard appears dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping dimore
Howard gestures while dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopmore
Howard posing before and after having a haircut and make-up applied to resemble North Korean leader Kim Jong-umore
本周中国区精选(11月22日-29日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦11月22日至11月29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
路透11月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
直击全美音乐奖 Best of American Music Awards
(Reuters) -11月24日，第41届全美音乐大奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶落下帷幕。美国乡村小天后泰勒·斯维芙特和贾斯汀·丁伯莱克分别夺得四项和三项大奖，成为今年的最大赢家。
泰国反政府示威 Thai Anti-Government Occupy
(Reuters) - 2013年11月25日，泰国最大反对党民主党召集数万名支持者，在首都曼谷十多处地点举行大规模集会，要求总理英拉·西那瓦下台。
