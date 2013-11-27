冒牌金正恩 Kim Jong-look-a-like

Howard, dressed up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, poses with a Chinese tourist on a street at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, November 27, 2013. When Kim came into power about a year ago, Howard's friends teased him for his resemblance to the North Korean leader. Then on April Fool's Day, the 34-year-old drummer-turned-music producer chopped his hair off and, realising he could make something out of it, set up a Facebook page. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

