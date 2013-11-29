冒牌金正恩 Kim Jong-look-a-like
11月27日，中国香港尖沙咀，一名35岁的男子霍华德（Howard）模仿朝鲜最高领导人金正恩的穿着和发型出现在街头，引众人围观。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
34岁的香港男子霍华德(Howard)因模仿金正恩走红网络，成为了世界首个朝鲜领导人金正恩的特型模仿艺人。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
自2011年金正恩执政以来，霍华德就由于相似的长相经常被熟人开玩笑。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
去年4月他把自己模仿“伟大领袖”的一张照片放到社交网站Facebook上后迅速蹿红。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
蹿红之后，霍华德决定建立一个网页专门为他的模仿做广告。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
在数周内，他就出现在了一个有争议的电视广告中，威胁因为一个以色列的汉堡包快餐连锁店的原因而要对美国发动核攻击。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德表示，模仿金正恩很容易，只要他穿上毛式制服，梳理头发化妆走上街头，人们的反应是疯狂的。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德说：“我需要做的就是不停地吃。”他认为这很有趣，并在演唱会表演间歇也做这种模仿秀。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德表示自己在乐队和制乐方面工作多年后改了这个新行当，并且得到了家人的支持。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德称：“我的朋友和家人都认为我有胆量去扮演他是很滑稽的事情。实际上他们为此很骄傲。”REUTERS/Bobby Yip
当前，霍华德因为担心受到朝鲜特工的报复，拒绝给出真实姓名。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
目前尚不清楚朝鲜当局或者金正恩本人对此有何反应。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
11月27日，香港，理发师仿照金正恩的发型给霍华德理发。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
11月27日，香港，化妆师为霍华德描画类似金正恩的妆容。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德原本样子的照片(左)及经过理发和化妆后酷似金正恩的霍华德(右)。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
下一个
中国大陆最佳商业城市榜 Chinese Best Business Cities 2013
(Reuters) - 福布斯中文版发布2013年中国大陆最佳商业城市排行榜,这也是福布斯中文版连续第十年发布100个中国内地最具商业竞争力和发展潜力的城市。
Xbox One巅峰对决PS4 Xbox One Versus PS4
(Reuters) -
比特币突破1170美元 Bitcoin on the Rise
(Reuters) - 继27日比特币价格突破1000美元关口之后，28日已达1170美元，其价格迫近1盎司黄金。
路透11月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.