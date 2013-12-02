冒牌金正恩 Kim Jong-un looklike
2013年11月27日，现年35岁的霍华德(Howard)模仿朝鲜最高领导人金正恩现身街头，引发众人围观。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德(Howard)因模仿金正恩走红网络，成为世界首个朝鲜领导人金正恩的特型模仿艺人。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
自2011年金正恩执政以来，霍华德就由于相似的长相经常被熟人开玩笑。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
去年4月，他将自己模仿金正恩的照片放到社交网站Facebook上后迅速蹿红。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
之后，霍华德决定建立一个网页专门为他的模仿做广告。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
在数周内，霍华德就出现在一个有争议的电视广告中，一家以色列汉堡包连锁店邀他拍广告，扮演金正恩威胁美国要对其发动核攻击。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德表示，模仿金正恩很容易，只要他稍作打扮走上街头，人们的反应就很疯狂。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德说：“我需要做的就是不停地吃。”他认为这很有趣，并在演唱会表演间歇也做这种模仿秀。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德表示自己在乐队和制乐方面工作多年后进入这个新行当，并且得到了家人的支持。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德称：“我的朋友和家人都认为我有胆量去扮演他是很滑稽的事情。实际上他们为此很骄傲。”REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德目前因担心受到朝鲜特工的报复，拒绝给出真实姓名。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
目前尚不清楚朝鲜当局或者金正恩本人对此有何反应。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
理发师仿照金正恩的发型为霍华德理发。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
化妆师为霍华德描画类似金正恩的妆容。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
霍华德本人(左)及造型后(右)对比。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
