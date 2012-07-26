朝媒称金正恩已结婚 Kim jong-un married
朝鲜中央电视台7月25日报道称，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩携夫人李雪主(Ri Sol-ju)出席首都平壤绫罗人民游乐园的竣工仪式。 REUTERS/KCNA
这是朝鲜官方媒体第一次在正式报道中提及了金正恩的夫人。 REUTERS/KCNA
韩国联合通讯社(Yonhap News Agency)援引消息人士的话报导称，李雪主是一名艺人，并在结婚前接受了大约六个月的礼仪培训。 REUTERS/KCNA
李雪主挽着金正恩。REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩乘坐游乐设施。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩携夫人李雪主共同参加平壤绫罗人民游乐园的竣工仪式。REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩挥手。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩携夫人李雪主对绫罗人民游乐场工作进行现场指导。 REUTERS/KCNA
李雪主站在金正恩附近。REUTERS/KCNA
李雪主微笑。 REUTERS/KCNA
李雪主倾听金正恩讲话。REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜中央通讯社7月9日公布的照片显示，朝鲜领导人金正恩在平壤一家剧院出席一场大型音乐会，坐在他身旁的是近来在其它场合也曾陪伴其左右的一位神秘女子，其确切身份还不为人所知。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩此前被授予朝鲜民主主义人民共和国元帅称号，其权力借此得以巩固。(摄于4月13日，金正恩在平壤出席朝鲜最高人民会议。) REUTERS/KCNA
一段视频截图显示，这名神秘女子(左二)陪同金正恩视察平壤的一家幼儿园。REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
从照片来看，金正恩与孩子们交谈时，她就站在金正恩的身边，而其他官员都站在距金正恩几步远的位置。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
从这名女子多次出现在金正恩身边，外界猜测她可能是金正恩的妻子，但没有办法具体确认这名女子的身份。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
金正恩陪孩子们玩滑梯。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
金正恩与神秘女子观看孩子们打篮球。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
孩子们在上课。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
金正恩抚摸一个“小护士”。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩观看孩子们玩游戏。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
