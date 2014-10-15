版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 15日 星期三 10:38 BJT

金正恩拄拐亮相 Kim Jong Un re-appears

2014年10月14日，朝鲜《劳动新闻》刊发了该国领导人金正恩拄着拐杖视察的照片。 REUTERS/KCNA

2014年10月14日，朝鲜《劳动新闻》刊发了该国领导人金正恩拄着拐杖视察的照片。 REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
2014年10月14日，朝鲜《劳动新闻》刊发了该国领导人金正恩拄着拐杖视察的照片。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 10
此前一段时间金正恩在公众视野中消失，引发外界对其健康状况和是否仍继续掌权的猜测。 REUTERS/KCNA

此前一段时间金正恩在公众视野中消失，引发外界对其健康状况和是否仍继续掌权的猜测。 REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
此前一段时间金正恩在公众视野中消失，引发外界对其健康状况和是否仍继续掌权的猜测。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 10
朝鲜中央通讯社报导金正恩视察了一个居民区和一处科研机构，但未透露视察日期，也未提到金正恩的健康状况以及长久未在公开场合露面的情况。 REUTERS/KCNA

朝鲜中央通讯社报导金正恩视察了一个居民区和一处科研机构，但未透露视察日期，也未提到金正恩的健康状况以及长久未在公开场合露面的情况。 REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
朝鲜中央通讯社报导金正恩视察了一个居民区和一处科研机构，但未透露视察日期，也未提到金正恩的健康状况以及长久未在公开场合露面的情况。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 10
金正恩自9月3日携夫人李雪主欣赏音乐会之后，一直未公开露面，也未参加上周五朝鲜劳动党建党纪念日活动和最高人民会议的最近一次会议。(摄于10月10日，平壤万寿台) REUTERS/Kyodo

金正恩自9月3日携夫人李雪主欣赏音乐会之后，一直未公开露面，也未参加上周五朝鲜劳动党建党纪念日活动和最高人民会议的最近一次会议。(摄于10月10日，平壤万寿台) REUTERS/Kyodo

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
金正恩自9月3日携夫人李雪主欣赏音乐会之后，一直未公开露面，也未参加上周五朝鲜劳动党建党纪念日活动和最高人民会议的最近一次会议。(摄于10月10日，平壤万寿台) REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
4 / 10
在“现身”前，金正恩近期最后一次视察是在8月31日视察“10月8日”工厂。 REUTERS/KCNA

在“现身”前，金正恩近期最后一次视察是在8月31日视察“10月8日”工厂。 REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
在“现身”前，金正恩近期最后一次视察是在8月31日视察“10月8日”工厂。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 10
8月24日，金正恩视察朝鲜人民军“11月2日”面包麻花工厂。 REUTERS/KCNA

8月24日，金正恩视察朝鲜人民军“11月2日”面包麻花工厂。 REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
8月24日，金正恩视察朝鲜人民军“11月2日”面包麻花工厂。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 10
8月6日，金正恩视察了位于平安南道南浦市的天池润滑油工厂并指导工作。 REUTERS/KCNA

8月6日，金正恩视察了位于平安南道南浦市的天池润滑油工厂并指导工作。 REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
8月6日，金正恩视察了位于平安南道南浦市的天池润滑油工厂并指导工作。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 10
7月15日，金正恩指导朝鲜人民军第171部队进行实弹炮击训练。 REUTERS/KCNA

7月15日，金正恩指导朝鲜人民军第171部队进行实弹炮击训练。 REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
7月15日，金正恩指导朝鲜人民军第171部队进行实弹炮击训练。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 10
6月16日，金正恩在视察朝鲜人民军海军167部队时观察潜望镜。 REUTERS/KCNA

6月16日，金正恩在视察朝鲜人民军海军167部队时观察潜望镜。 REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
6月16日，金正恩在视察朝鲜人民军海军167部队时观察潜望镜。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
9 / 10
6月2日，金正恩在六一儿童节之际探访平壤孤儿院。 REUTERS/KCNA

6月2日，金正恩在六一儿童节之际探访平壤孤儿院。 REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
6月2日，金正恩在六一儿童节之际探访平壤孤儿院。 REUTERS/KCNA
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（11）

寰宇搜奇 Oddly（11）

下一个

寰宇搜奇 Oddly（11）

寰宇搜奇 Oddly（11）

世界之大，无奇不有。 路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。

2014年 10月 14日
24小时时事新闻(10月15日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(10月15日) 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 10月 14日
背妻狂奔 Wife Carrying Championships

背妻狂奔 Wife Carrying Championships

“北美背妻赛跑锦标赛”在美国缅因州纽里展开角逐，比赛中丈夫需要扛着娇妻以最快的速度奔到终点。

2014年 10月 14日
诺贝尔奖全揭晓 Nobel Prize

诺贝尔奖全揭晓 Nobel Prize

截至10月13日，2014年诺贝尔奖项全部颁出，61岁的法国经济学家让·梯若尔因其对市场力量和监管的分析获得诺贝尔经济学奖。

2014年 10月 14日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐