金正恩拄拐亮相 Kim Jong Un re-appears
2014年10月14日，朝鲜《劳动新闻》刊发了该国领导人金正恩拄着拐杖视察的照片。 REUTERS/KCNA
此前一段时间金正恩在公众视野中消失，引发外界对其健康状况和是否仍继续掌权的猜测。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝鲜中央通讯社报导金正恩视察了一个居民区和一处科研机构，但未透露视察日期，也未提到金正恩的健康状况以及长久未在公开场合露面的情况。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩自9月3日携夫人李雪主欣赏音乐会之后，一直未公开露面，也未参加上周五朝鲜劳动党建党纪念日活动和最高人民会议的最近一次会议。(摄于10月10日，平壤万寿台) REUTERS/Kyodo
在“现身”前，金正恩近期最后一次视察是在8月31日视察“10月8日”工厂。 REUTERS/KCNA
8月24日，金正恩视察朝鲜人民军“11月2日”面包麻花工厂。 REUTERS/KCNA
8月6日，金正恩视察了位于平安南道南浦市的天池润滑油工厂并指导工作。 REUTERS/KCNA
7月15日，金正恩指导朝鲜人民军第171部队进行实弹炮击训练。 REUTERS/KCNA
6月16日，金正恩在视察朝鲜人民军海军167部队时观察潜望镜。 REUTERS/KCNA
6月2日，金正恩在六一儿童节之际探访平壤孤儿院。 REUTERS/KCNA
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly（11）
世界之大，无奇不有。 路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
24小时时事新闻(10月15日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
背妻狂奔 Wife Carrying Championships
“北美背妻赛跑锦标赛”在美国缅因州纽里展开角逐，比赛中丈夫需要扛着娇妻以最快的速度奔到终点。
诺贝尔奖全揭晓 Nobel Prize
截至10月13日，2014年诺贝尔奖项全部颁出，61岁的法国经济学家让·梯若尔因其对市场力量和监管的分析获得诺贝尔经济学奖。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.