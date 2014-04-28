金正恩的女粉丝 Kim Jong Un's female fans
2014年4月24日，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩指导朝鲜人民军第851部队所属女子火箭炮部队的炮击训练。 REUTERS/KCNA
2014年3月7日，金正恩视察荣获吴仲洽7团称号的朝鲜人民军航空与防空军第2620部队。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩指导女飞行员飞行训练。 REUTERS/KCNA
一名女兵难掩激动。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩与女兵亲切握手。 REUTERS/KCNA
2013年5月19日，金正恩与访问妙香山少年团野营所，并与孩子们合影留念。 REUTERS/KCNA
2013年7月16日，金正恩视察朝鲜人民军第534部队所属1116号农场新建的蘑菇厂。 REUTERS/KCNA
2013年11月18日，金正恩视察朝鲜人民军第354号食品厂。 REUTERS/KCNA
2012年8月24日，金正恩日前视察朝鲜人民军第4302部队所属三重三大革命红旗“柿子树连”。 REUTERS/KCNA
2013年8月3日，金正恩与参加过朝鲜战争的老兵们合影，纪念朝鲜战争停战60周年。 REUTERS/KCNA
金正恩接见退伍军人。 REUTERS/KCNA
2013年3月25日，金正恩指导朝鲜人民军第324大联合部队、第287大联合部队、朝鲜人民军海军第597联合部队进行登陆及反登陆训练。 REUTERS/KCNA
2013年12月28日，金正恩视察视察前线哨所。 REUTERS/KCNA
2013年9月3日，金正恩视察新修建的朝鲜长在岛防御队和茂岛英雄防御队。 REUTERS/KCNA
2013年3月22日，金正恩视察柳京口腔医院和玉流儿童医院。 REUTERS/KCNA
2013年6月16日，金正恩参观Yuphyong革命遗址。 REUTERS/KCNA
24小时时事新闻(4月29日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透4月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
《时代》全球最具影响力百人榜 Most influential people 2014
(Reuters) -美国《时代》杂志公布2014年度全球100位最具影响力人物名单，中国国家主席习近平、美国总统奥巴马和俄罗斯总统普京均入选。
